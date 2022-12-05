SUMMER SAVINGS: Just in time for BBQ season, commissary customers can see deep discounts on bulk Power Box meat, organic beef

Courtesy Photo | CONUS stores, including Alaska and Hawaii, will continue to offer 25-30 percent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CONUS stores, including Alaska and Hawaii, will continue to offer 25-30 percent savings on fresh beef and pork packages with a variety of Power Box selections. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – While National Barbecue Month highlights the start of the outdoor grilling season in May, the Defense Commissary Agency is promoting significant savings for its backyard chefs through bulk Power Box meat packages and organic beef.



“Our commissary shoppers are pulling the covers off their barbecue grills, and we want to deliver significant savings so they can spend their hard-earned money on other fun activities throughout the summer,” said Bridget Bennett, DeCA’s specialty category manager. “This year, in addition to our Power Box program, we are offering outstanding savings on Pure Land Organic Beef, expanding our organic assortment to service members and their families in mainland Japan and Okinawa, Korea, Guam and Puerto Rico.”



In addition to the meats, commissaries also offer significant savings on sauces, condiments, side dishes, aluminum foil and pans, charcoal briquettes and more. For other specific promotions related to the grilling season, commissary patrons can also access the DeCA website and check out the Savings Center for current promotions and featured recipes.

Ongoing meat-related promotions include the following:



• Pure Land America’s Grass Fed Organic Beef. This promotion continues through Sept. 10, providing additional savings on organic meat products – whole tenderloin, half boneless strip loin, ribeye and their other retails cuts along with ground beef – through coupons or reduction in sales price per pound each week. Initially, the organic stock assortment was only available to CONUS, Alaska and Hawaii stores; the assortment is now available in mainland Japan and Okinawa, Korea, Guam and Puerto Rico. The Pure Land America’s Grass Fed Organic Beef is U.S.-bred and 100-percent grass fed. This promotion also offers a track chair worth $20,000 to one disabled veteran



• Power Box program. CONUS stores, including Alaska and Hawaii, will continue to offer 25-30 percent savings on fresh beef and pork packages with a variety of selections:



o Tailgate Special Power Box offers about 19 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 80-81 percent lean ground beef patties, USDA Choice strip loin steaks (NY Strip) and pork baby back ribs (about two slabs)



o Economy Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 85 percent lean ground beef, boneless center cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, USDA Choice bottom round roast or steaks and USDA Choice top round beef cube steaks



o Healthy Alternative Power Box offers about 16 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 93 percent lean ground beef, USDA Choice top round kabobs, USDA Choice top round broil, USDA Choice top round for stir fry, boneless center cut pork chops and Choice top sirloin steak



o Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef – USDA Choice chuck roast, USDA Choice top round stew meat, USDA Choice top round London Broil and 80 percent lean ground beef chili meat



• Heinz Art of the Burger. Throughout the summer, Heinz is encouraging shoppers to unleash their “inner burger artist” by treating every burger as work of art. Shoppers can build their burger masterpieces, submit their recipe to their virtual auction house and at the end of the auction, the top burger recipe will be “purchased” by Heinz for a real cash prize. Participating brands include Kraft, Heinz, Claussen and Oscar Mayer. This event is supported with Heinz coupons.



“Be certain to check out these fantastic deals in your commissaries,” Bennett said. “At a time when prices are skyrocketing, these offerings help put some money back in your pocket.”

