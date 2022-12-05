Angela Trafford earns TCCM Civilian of the Quarter

CAPE MAY, N.J. - As funds certifier for Training Center Cape May, Special Missions Training Center Health Safety and Work-Life, TRACEN 43 Projects, and FORCECOM Armories; travel approver; and financial system manager, Angela Trafford is deeply involved with any projects that might need help from the Comptroller’s Office.



“I feel that I am just a small piece to the bigger puzzle, but you need all the pieces to complete the picture,” said Trafford. “I just do my job to the best of my ability.”



The Civilian of the Quarter award distinguishes civilian personnel on base for their devotion to duty and leadership. Trafford was recognized at the Training Center Cape May Civilian of the Quarter for the period of January through March of 2022.



To Trafford, a good leader is someone who will listen, ask people around them to help with their ideas, and tries to bring out the best in everyone on their team regardless of position.



Trafford has worked for the Coast Guard in varying positions since 1984 when she started working as a part-time cashier at the Coast Guard Exchange on base. She subsequently held other positions at the Exchange including head cashier and accounts payable. Soon after she transferred to the Uniform Distribution Center as their budget manager, before getting a dream job in the Comptroller’s Office where she works currently.



“My biggest success to me is that I have been blessed to advance in my career and to get to the level I am at now with great support and great people to help me along the way by giving me a chance to prove I could do the job,” said Trafford.



She said that her job is great but her biggest accomplishment is raising her son and watching him become the person that she and her husband are so proud of.



“He is working on his Ph.D. and working as an instructor until he completes his Ph.D.,” said Trafford. “With my success in my many jobs and my husband’s Coast Guard career, we were able to give him the chance to receive the best education that he could get and to support him in whatever he wanted to try. He is our greatest accomplishment.”



In addition to her fierce work ethic, Trafford does her best to maintain a good work-life balance.



“Sometimes it is hard for me to do since I enjoy my job and I take pride in it so it is hard sometime to leave work at work and not take it home,” said Trafford. “I am getting better at it since I am getting older because life is short and I am figuring out the more important things,” she said.



In her free time, Trafford likes to spend time with friends and family trying to enjoy life. She is also a big Outlander TV-show fan participating in Zoom chats with other fans and attending conventions and events. She also enjoys watching television and movies.



Trafford’s life mantra is “treat people with kindness and also try to help others.”

