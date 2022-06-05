7th ILE Graduates Senior Leaders

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester | Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater poses with the staff of the 7th Intermediate Level Education...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester | Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater poses with the staff of the 7th Intermediate Level Education Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command following a commencement ceremony for Intermediate Level Education – Common Core class of 2022 in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 6, 2022. The 7th ILE Detachment is the only Command and General Staff College in the European theater and provides education for EUCOM, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM and is one of two training facilities to host international students. see less | View Image Page

The 7th Intermediate Level Education Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command graduated 46 students from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College Common Core in a commencement ceremony on Friday, May 6.

The 11-month course provides majors and promotable captains professional, current and relevant instruction and ensures that each student has the tools they need to be successful senior officers. The curriculum includes training in ethics, military history, force management and leadership while promoting the sharing of ideas and best practices.

The program is designed for all to work in tandem while building and strengthening relationships. “My classmates are amazing,” said Maj. Lashelle Zellner, a clinical psychologist with the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity in Fort Carson, Colo. “There were so many different disciplines, and their knowledge just expanded on each other’s.”

The 7th ILE Detachment is one of only two CGSCs to admit officers from allied forces. The ILE class of 2022 included officers from Croatia, Kosovo and North Macedonia, offering an opportunity for students to build relationships with partner nations and increase understanding between allies. Leaders of the detachment support and celebrate the diversity of the student body and the long lasting effects that diversity has on the course.

“Today represents our second graduation of NATO partner allies, said Lt. Col. David Gladish, commander of the 7th ILE Detachment CGSC-Europe. “We are very proud to contribute to strengthening these strategic relationships with our NATO allies and increasing our military interoperability…throughout Europe.”

CGSC provides students with more than merely a diploma and promotion potential.

“This is your opportunity to think at the organizational level, as opposed to an individual leader, said Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, deputy commanding general of V Corps. “You learn from your peers – from a biochemist, a veterinarian, an armor officer or field artillery officer. You’ve learned so much about the Army beyond your own branch, and I think that’s the most important part of the course.”

The CGSC continues to strive for excellences as they welcome more partner-nation students in future classes.

“The exchanging of ideas with our allied militaries is invaluable, said Gladish. “We look forward to having more international student quotas for academic year 2023.”

ILE Common Core is followed by required branch and functional area specific education and training, all of which are requirements for officers to promote and continue their military careers. Phase 1 for academic year 2023 begins in July 2022 – quotas are expanding for both U.S. and International students.

Active Guard and Reserve as well as Active Duty officers who meet eligibility requirements and are interested in attending ILE common core while in Europe should contact their talent manager for guidance and scheduling. TPU officers should contact their unit training and operations sections.