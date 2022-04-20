Letterkenny Army Depot salutes employee achievements

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 220420-A-BS696-2788 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 220420-A-BS696-2788 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Todd Black, deputy to the commander, present Christopher Groft, equipment specialist, and Matthew Harlow, heavy mobile equipment mechanic, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD’s General Schedule Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter during a virtual awards ceremony at the depot April 20. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Letterkenny Army Depot recognized several outstanding employees during an awards ceremony held virtually at the depot headquarters April 20.



Matthew Harlow was awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD’s Wage Grade Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter. Harlow is a heavy mobile equipment mechanic in the Soldier Support Division in the Directorate of Industrial Operations.



Harlow has 11 years of experience at LEAD and was selected as the Employee of the Quarter due to his leadership, dedication and technical expertise.



“He works closely with all depot personnel to ensure production requirements are met and information is communicated effectively and efficiently,” said Rick Ramsey, Route Clearance Vehicle and Material Handling Equipment production supervisor. “Matthew is always willing to help and consistently shows great initiative in improving processes and bettering operations for the success of the program and the depot.”



Harlow makes extensive contributions to the Buffalo program. By identifying and addressing challenges with the Upper Hull Repair program, Harlow has played a critical role in meeting production requirements.



“Sometimes working on the shop floor can be challenging to complete the job in a timely and orderly manner, but we always find a way to push forward and complete the mission,” Harlow said. “I always try to think of the Soldier in the field and put forth the effort as if it was my product I was building. There are many great people who make everything run efficiently and put out the best product for our Soldiers. I’m grateful for everyone who contributed and pushed me to get this award.”



Christopher Groft was awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD’s General Schedule Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter. Groft is an equipment specialist in the Directorate of Missile and Aerospace Readiness.



Groft has dedicated over 16 years of service to LEAD and was selected as the Employee of the Quarter due to his technical skills, commitment to safety and exemplification of the Army Values.



“Chris works tirelessly to complete DMAR’s mission,” said Daniel Cooper, a supervisory equipment specialist in DMAR. “He not only performs his assigned job with high levels of proficiency, but he displays outstanding levels of support by helping out whenever and wherever the need arises.”



In addition to his duties as an equipment specialist, Groft also serves as the directorate’s contracting officer’s representative and is a safety committee member. Groft also aided the directorate in their migration to Army 365.



“It was an honor to receive this award,” Groft said. “There are many hard-working individuals on this depot that are here to support the warfighter. To have my efforts noticed amongst them means a lot.”



In addition to recognizing the employees of the quarter, several employees were commended for length of service milestones during the ceremony.



The following employees were recognized for 25 years of service:

• Darren L. Agnew

• Scott A. Carbaugh

• Peter A. Furfari Jr.

• James A. Hammond

• Dawn M. Hamsher

• John W. Norman V.

• Patrick A. Ransom

• Larry E. Roadcap Jr.

• Shane M. Sneary

• Zachary K. Zimmerman



The following employees were recognized for 30 years of service:

• Pablo Nieles

• Kevin R. Santrock

• Thomas L. Williams

• John P. Ardans

• Lowell E. Carey

• David L. Cornell

• Gregory A. Epstein

• James R. Krimin

• Michael S. McCartan

• Ronald R. O’Donnell Jr.

• Kerry O. Randler

• Michael Torres

• Charles W. Wrights

• James R. Day

• James T. Ehrenreich



The following employees were recognized for 35 years of service:

• Michael L. Parks

• David L. Davison

• Charles L. Gipe

• Benjamin F. Line

• Katherine F. Mann

• David J. Marcotte

• Thomas R. Mohn

• Johnny Rofrits

• Phillip E. Tomey

• Toby W. Kruse

• Dale T. Martin

• Doyle D. Kohlbusch



The following employees were recognized for 40 years of service:

• Timothy L. Cuff

• Michael R. Mata

• Gerald D. Smeltzer

• Reginald L. Tolbert

• Barton R. Patterson Jr.



The following employees were recognized for 50 years of service:

• Gary E. Cramer

• Kenneth E. Nolen



Combined, these employees have dedicated over 1,420 years of service to the nation.



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/

Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LetterkennyArmyDepot

Find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/letterkenny-army-depot

Find us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lead_army_depot

Find us on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/LEAD_Army_Depot