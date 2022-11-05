1st Infantry Division Welcomes New Commanding General

FORT RILEY, Kan. -- The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley
hosted a division change of command ceremony May 11, 2022,
at Cavalry Parade Field, Fort Riley.
The ceremony was held to honor the division’s outgoing
commanding general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, and to
welcome the division’s incoming commanding general, U.S.
Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III.
Sims, who assumed command of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley
in August 2020, expressed what it meant to him to hold such a
position.
“In my 31 years in the Army, I have had no job like this,” said
Sims. “I have been blessed to command this group of men and
women, privileged to wear the same patch, and to stand in the
same formation. In the last two years, I’ve seen the best of
America, witnessed men and women give their all around the
globe, for their country, for their families, and for those who
serve alongside them.”
Moving forward in his career to become the Director for
Operations, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Sims
welcomed Meyer into the position of 1st Inf. Div. commanding
general. Previously exchanging command positions with one
another at the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in 2014, Sims spoke
highly of Meyer.
“Removing the Big Red One patch from my left shoulder will be
one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, but it’s a bit easier
knowing John and Kelley Meyer are here,” said Sims. “As was
the case in 2014, John is certain to take the organization to
even greater heights.”
Meyer, the former Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3, United States
Army Europe-Africa, Germany, thanked Sims and the Big Red
One for welcoming him to Fort Riley.
Meyer reflected on the significance of returning to Fort Riley
and the 1st Inf. Division.
“When I drove on to this post for the first time 24 years ago, it
had a special feeling, and that feeling remains,” said Meyer. “I
look forward to working with the Soldiers and community
leaders on this post.”
Meyer officially assumed command of the division with the
passing of the colors, a historic military tradition that
demonstrates a symbolic transfer of responsibility to a new
leader.
“It’s very humbling for me to command this division,” said
Meyer. “I accept the responsibility to care for the Soldiers and
Family members of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley. I’m looking
forward to the opportunity to serve with you.”
(To view the full livestream of the ceremony, follow this link: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/842783/1st-infantry-division-change-command-ceremony)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 16:53
|Story ID:
|420515
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division Welcomes New Commanding General, by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT