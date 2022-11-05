1st Infantry Division Welcomes New Commanding General

Photo By Spc. Alvin Conley | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gabriel Buckles (left), an officer assigned to the 1st Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Alvin Conley | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gabriel Buckles (left), an officer assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, presents U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, with an artillery canister during a division change of command ceremony May 11, 2022, at Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field. Presentation of the canister symbolizes the raising of the flag, therefore signifying Meyer’s first day as the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan. -- The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley

hosted a division change of command ceremony May 11, 2022,

at Cavalry Parade Field, Fort Riley.



The ceremony was held to honor the division’s outgoing

commanding general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, and to

welcome the division’s incoming commanding general, U.S.

Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III.



Sims, who assumed command of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley

in August 2020, expressed what it meant to him to hold such a

position.



“In my 31 years in the Army, I have had no job like this,” said

Sims. “I have been blessed to command this group of men and

women, privileged to wear the same patch, and to stand in the

same formation. In the last two years, I’ve seen the best of

America, witnessed men and women give their all around the

globe, for their country, for their families, and for those who

serve alongside them.”



Moving forward in his career to become the Director for

Operations, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Sims

welcomed Meyer into the position of 1st Inf. Div. commanding

general. Previously exchanging command positions with one

another at the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in 2014, Sims spoke

highly of Meyer.



“Removing the Big Red One patch from my left shoulder will be

one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, but it’s a bit easier

knowing John and Kelley Meyer are here,” said Sims. “As was

the case in 2014, John is certain to take the organization to

even greater heights.”



Meyer, the former Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3, United States

Army Europe-Africa, Germany, thanked Sims and the Big Red

One for welcoming him to Fort Riley.



Meyer reflected on the significance of returning to Fort Riley

and the 1st Inf. Division.



“When I drove on to this post for the first time 24 years ago, it

had a special feeling, and that feeling remains,” said Meyer. “I

look forward to working with the Soldiers and community

leaders on this post.”



Meyer officially assumed command of the division with the

passing of the colors, a historic military tradition that

demonstrates a symbolic transfer of responsibility to a new

leader.



“It’s very humbling for me to command this division,” said

Meyer. “I accept the responsibility to care for the Soldiers and

Family members of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley. I’m looking

forward to the opportunity to serve with you.”





(To view the full livestream of the ceremony, follow this link: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/842783/1st-infantry-division-change-command-ceremony)