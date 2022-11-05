Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Welcomes New Commanding General

    1st Infantry Division Welcomes New Commanding General

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Story by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT RILEY, Kan. -- The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley
    hosted a division change of command ceremony May 11, 2022,
    at Cavalry Parade Field, Fort Riley.

    The ceremony was held to honor the division’s outgoing
    commanding general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, and to
    welcome the division’s incoming commanding general, U.S.
    Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III.

    Sims, who assumed command of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley
    in August 2020, expressed what it meant to him to hold such a
    position.

    “In my 31 years in the Army, I have had no job like this,” said
    Sims. “I have been blessed to command this group of men and
    women, privileged to wear the same patch, and to stand in the
    same formation. In the last two years, I’ve seen the best of
    America, witnessed men and women give their all around the
    globe, for their country, for their families, and for those who
    serve alongside them.”

    Moving forward in his career to become the Director for
    Operations, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Sims
    welcomed Meyer into the position of 1st Inf. Div. commanding
    general. Previously exchanging command positions with one
    another at the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in 2014, Sims spoke
    highly of Meyer.

    “Removing the Big Red One patch from my left shoulder will be
    one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, but it’s a bit easier
    knowing John and Kelley Meyer are here,” said Sims. “As was
    the case in 2014, John is certain to take the organization to
    even greater heights.”

    Meyer, the former Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3, United States
    Army Europe-Africa, Germany, thanked Sims and the Big Red
    One for welcoming him to Fort Riley.

    Meyer reflected on the significance of returning to Fort Riley
    and the 1st Inf. Division.

    “When I drove on to this post for the first time 24 years ago, it
    had a special feeling, and that feeling remains,” said Meyer. “I
    look forward to working with the Soldiers and community
    leaders on this post.”

    Meyer officially assumed command of the division with the
    passing of the colors, a historic military tradition that
    demonstrates a symbolic transfer of responsibility to a new
    leader.

    “It’s very humbling for me to command this division,” said
    Meyer. “I accept the responsibility to care for the Soldiers and
    Family members of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley. I’m looking
    forward to the opportunity to serve with you.”


    (To view the full livestream of the ceremony, follow this link: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/842783/1st-infantry-division-change-command-ceremony)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Welcomes New Commanding General, by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Big Red One
    Change of Command
    1st Infantry Division

