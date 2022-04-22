Virtual workshop unites Public Affairs from Michigan National Guard, Latvia and Liberia

LANSING, Mich. – More than 25 Public Affairs specialists from the Michigan National Guard, Latvian National Armed Forces, and the Armed Forces of Liberia teamed up April 12-22 to hold a virtual storytelling workshop under the U.S. National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program.

This trilateral cooperation is the sixth event in a series of storytelling workshops initiated by colleagues in Michigan and Latvia in 2019. After four in-person events in 2019, the series went virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This online environment is opening new opportunities for the program in 2022.

“Holding the workshop virtually has actually allowed us to welcome in our partners from Liberia, and we are so happy for them to join us,” said Master Sgt. Scott Thompson, a public affairs specialist with the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan. “This is one of the first events where Latvia, Liberia, and Michigan have participated in a trilateral cooperation, so it’s kind of an historic occasion for us.”

This workshop, like others in the series, was designed to be a highly efficient professional development opportunity. Students do not require high-end video editing equipment. As long as they have a way to record and edit photos – even on a cell phone – the objectives could be met. Discussion topics included blocks on the foundational elements of storytelling, shot sequencing, interviewing techniques, and other methods to create and tell a compelling story within a military context.

“I was extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Michigan National Guard Mentors,” said Lāsma Fūrmane, a public affairs specialist from the Latvian Armed Forces. “The recognition of the mentors during lessons was very motivating.”

Michigan, Latvia and Liberia are united by a longstanding link under the State Partnership Program. Latvia and Michigan were one of the first three partnerships formed under the SPP in 1993, and have consistently engaged in cooperation for the three decades since. A second partnership with Liberia was formed in 2010, which has proven to be equally fruitful. Recently, greater emphasis has been placed on trilateral cooperation.

“At first I struggled with leaving my comfort zone but I overcame it by being friendly with people I was meeting,” said Staff Sgt. Tokpha Wellington of the Armed Forces of Liberia. “This workshop gave me a clear understanding of how to use photos in telling a story. I wish that the workshop was longer!”

The event culminated with a final hands-on assignment to produce a compelling photo story using relevant themes and messages. Opportunities for one-on-one feedback and mentorship helped sharpen skillsets during the entire process.

Capt. Andrew Layton, deputy state public affairs officer for the Michigan National Guard, says the workshop is an example of how unforeseen circumstances like the Coronavirus pandemic have actually opened new opportunities for innovation in the way cooperative partnerships can build readiness.

“This year, the virtual environment has allowed us to work with our partners from Liberia as well, which is proving to be a groundbreaking and rewarding cooperation,” said Layton. “It’s definitely a privilege to get to know our partners better and build capability in new and exciting ways. We can’t wait to see what the next chapter of our story brings.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:20 Story ID: 420495 Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virtual workshop unites Public Affairs from Michigan National Guard, Latvia and Liberia, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.