Rucking to Remember

Photo By Airman Kaitlin Castillo | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the U.S. Air Force, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight host a six-mile memorial ruck to honor Airman 1st Class Matthew Seidler, 21st CES EOD technician, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 6, 2022. Seidler was killed by an improvised explosive device Jan. 5, 2012, while deployed to Helmand province, Afghanistan, performing route clearance while attached to an Army platoon. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight hosted a six-mile memorial ruck to honor the late Airman 1st Class Matthew Seidler, 21st CES EOD technician, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 6, 2022.



Seidler was killed by an improvised explosive device Jan. 5, 2012, while deployed to Helmand province, Afghanistan, performing route clearance while attached to an Army platoon. The rest of Seidler's team, Team "Tripwire," Tech. Sgt. Matthew Schwartz and Senior Airman Bryan Bell, also lost their lives that day.



“We try to do this ruck three times a year: on [Seidler’s] birthday, the day he died and on Memorial Day,” said Tech. Sgt. Carl Disher 21st CES EOD operator and administrator.



The ruck begins at the EOD building and leads to a memorial that was dedicated to Seidler in Jan. 2014. Here, the participants complete a series of exercises before rucking back to the starting point.



“I think it’s important to remember those who served before us, especially those who gave their lives,” said Senior Airman Steven Nguyen, 21st CES EOD technician. “This ruck gives us a chance to honor them and to remember the impact they made.”



The EOD flight extended the invitation to all CES members, with a turnout of nearly 50 Airmen coming together in remembrance of Seidler and his team.