49th Wing hosts 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show

The 49th Wing hosted the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, where more than 22,000 guests visited from around the world, marking the largest gathering at Holloman in over a decade, May 7 and 8, here. The air show brought together a diverse crowd of active and prior service members, dependents and civilians to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th birthday.



The show included aerial performances from the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “known as the Thunderbirds,” F-35 Lightning II demonstration team, A-10C Thunderbolt II demonstration team, and several legacy aircraft. On the ground, a wide range of aircraft were set up as static displays and accompanied by aircrew to interact with spectators as they inquired about their jobs and the aircraft itself.



In addition to the aerial demonstrations and ground static displays, there were multiple food and drink stands, local business vendors, free water stations, two kid-friendly areas with Science Technology Engineering and Math related activities and bouncy houses, and lastly, the U.S. Air Force Academy band.



“Planning for the event lasted approximately 18 months,” said Maj. Marcus Anthony, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House deputy director. “Once we were selected for the planning team, we immediately started pulling and reviewing data from our 2018 air show to prepare.”



While the planning team was working at scheduling and logistics, the whole installation was gearing up for a base-wide volunteer effort for the event.



“The Holloman air show would not have been possible to stage without our volunteers,” said Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Toth, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House augmentee coordinator. “Overall, every assignment spanned five days and those assignments were completed by 400 volunteer airmen.”



Airmen who had never had to work an airshow answered the call and gave their support day in and day out.



“It was awesome seeing all these people coming out and supporting the Air Force,” said Airman 1st Class James Braxmeier, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House medical volunteer. “All the people volunteering with me worked real hard to make sure that everyone was safe and having a great time.”



The event was an opportunity to strengthen the bond between Holloman AFB and the surrounding communities, and to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th birthday in true Air Force fashion.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:53 Story ID: 420481 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Wing hosts 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.