Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

U.S. Army Spc. Nathan Britenfeld is currently serving at the Yuma Proving Ground Medical Clinic as an Allergy and Immunization Technician.



He says what he enjoys most about his job is serving the community. “I enjoy meeting new individuals. I give a variety of vaccines to Active Duty members, Retirees and their Families. I cherish learning new things every day and educating those I meet the process of the vaccines they are going to receive.” Part of his duties involve providing coverage at the drop zone for the parachute jumpers.



Britenfeld who is originally from Berrien Springs, Michigan has been serving his country for nearly two years. Last month he was awarded the April 2022 Soldier of the Month by Weed Army Community Hospital.



He’s currently working towards Associates in Criminal Justice from Southern New Hampshire University and in his spare time enjoys playing soccer, reading, archery, chess, camping, cooking

