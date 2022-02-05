Shortening the Kill Chain | Reserve Marines Rollout, Train on new G/ATOR System

Photo By Cpl. Kolby Leger | U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 24 (MACS-24), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kolby Leger | U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 24 (MACS-24), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve participate in a class during New Equipment Training (NET) for the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) at Dam Neck Naval Base, Virginia, May 2, 2022. The AN/TPS-80 replaces five of the Marine Corps' single-mission radars with one multi-mission system, moving the Marine Corps Reserve closer to objectives laid out by Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kolby Leger) see less | View Image Page

Force Design 2030 details Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger’s vision for maintaining the relevance of the Corps in the new age of great power competition; with this strategy comes change. Marine Air Control Squadron 24 (MACS-24), Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES), is experiencing this change first hand with the introduction of the Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), or AN/TPS-80.



The G/ATOR is an expeditionary, multifunctional radar system providing Marines with increased accuracy, tactical mobility, and reliability over legacy systems and is a new addition to the Reserve Component’s arsenal.



"The AN/TPS-80 is providing a solution of compiling five sensors into one, which increases our lethality and improves the supply process," said Chief Warrant Officer Two Sean Walsh, TAAC (Train, Advise, Assist, Command) maintenance officer with MACS-24. "Overall, the AN/TPS-80 is shortening the kill chain for the guys on the ground to get rid of the bad guys."

G/ATOR consolidates the air surveillance, air defense and counter fire target acquisition missions of the AN/TPQ-46, UPS-3, AN/TPS-63, AN/MPQ-62 and AN/TPS-73 into one package with radar, power, and communications elements.



With the addition of the G/ATOR to Reserve units, training needs to take place to cancel out the learning gap for Marines who have no experience with this system. New Equipment Training (NET) is a formal academic, and hands-on course, taking place over 23 training days. NET introduces the new system to legacy radar system operators, and maintainers, by providing classroom instruction and hands-on system and subsystem-oriented familiarization.



The AN/TPS-80 is highly mobile and takes a fraction of the time to set up and tear down compared to the legacy systems. The AN/TPS-80 will interface with a Common Aviation Command, a Control System, and a Composite Tracking Network in an expeditionary environment and provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force Commanders perparation for any situation.

"With the addition of the AN/TPS-80 to the arsenal, MARFORRES is better prepared to get inside the enemy's OODA [Observe, Orient, Decide, Act] loop with a faster kill chain and enhanced detection of low observable air targets," said Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Turner, maintenance chief with MACS-24.

One of the facets of Force Design 2030 states, “Focus on capabilities required to develop a truly DO-capable (distributed operations capable) force that can mass effects while minimizing signature; maximize efficient tactical mobility; reduce logistics demand; and expand the range of mutual support across all tactical echelons.”



The Marine Corps’ goal is to do more with less, in a quicker and more efficient manner, while consistently outpacing our near-peer competitors in every stage and phase of warfare. The fielding of the AN/TPS-80 to MACS-24, and training Marines on this advanced system, brings the Marine Corps one step closer to Force Design 2030, and serves as a key aspect of ensuring the Marine Corps Reserve remains ready, relevant, and responsive.



Who We Are: The United States Marine Corps Reserve is responsible for providing trained units and qualified individuals for mobilization to active duty in time of war, national emergency, and crisis or contingency operations. On a day-to-day basis, Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) consists of a talented and dedicated pool of nearly 100,000 Marines able to augment the Active Component in a myriad of ways, to include operational deployments, support to training, participation in bi/multi-lateral exercises with partner nations and allies, and service-level experimentation in support of Force Design 2030 and refinement of new concepts, tactics, techniques, and procedures.



