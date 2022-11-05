Naval Academy Grad Protects Civilian Mariners, Writes Children’s Books

Courtesy Photo | GUAM (April 27, 2022) - Lt. Myer Krah, assigned to Maritime Prepositioning Ships...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GUAM (April 27, 2022) - Lt. Myer Krah, assigned to Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3, reads the book he co-wrote to pre-K and kindergarten students at Guam Adventist Academy in Talafofo, Guam, April 27. Krah and his wife, Tiana, wrote and published Mrs. Coco's Lemon Trees. The children’s book is an adaptation of a local folktale describing how the island of Guam evolved into its current shape. The authors share with readers that a fish has eaten the island at both bays and must be stopped before it disappears. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Guam – The U.S. Naval Academy is a world away from Guam, but one alumnus is putting the English degree he earned in Annapolis to use while stationed in Guam.



Lt. Myer Krah, Class of ’16, wrote and published Mrs. Coco's Lemon Trees with his wife and fellow alum, Tiana, Class of ’15. The children’s book is an adaptation of a local folktale describing how the island of Guam evolved into its current shape. The authors share with readers that a fish has eaten the island at both bays and must be stopped before it disappears.



“This book highlights the beauty of Guam, the type of animals that live here and retells the folktale in a fun way,” says the lieutenant assigned to Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3.



The creative writing project involves the entire family. The book’s main characters, Avery and Azai, are named for Krah’s sons.



The USNA parenting team is already partnering on other projects, all while staying involved in their community. In Guam, Myer can sometimes be found in local classrooms, reading his and other books to young students. In addition, he stays involved in his hometown of Durham, North Carolina.



“I established a college scholarship program for students at my high school as a way to give back to hardworking athletes who excel in the classroom,” said Hillside High School’s former defensive captain who led the team to the state championship in 2010.



While reading and writing in his free time, Krah spends his days – nights and weekends – as the force protection officer for MPSRON 3. Maritime prepositioning ships strategically place containerized and palletized cargo throughout the Indo-Pacific Region for all U.S. Armed Services. This capability ensures critical supplies are delivered where and when needed and enables U.S. forces to rapidly respond to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.



“My job is important because it gives peace to our commanders and our nation that our assets and our people are safe and secure,” he said. “I love learning about force protection and all the new innovative security methods, including new systems and equipment.



“Understanding the requirements and keeping up with training programs ensure the readiness of our force.”



Krah explains that communication and coordination are key to his mission accomplishment, and that although it may seem he is a world away, assistance is right at his fingertips.



“Having telephone conferences with all our ships’ captains and meeting with fellow officers and civil service and contracted mariners always lead to good ideas. The force protection community is pretty tight, and there is always someone who is supportive and willing to help,” says the former Naval Academy football player.



After graduating from Annapolis, Krah reported to USS Ramage (DDG 61). He has also served aboard USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and for a short time, USS Lassen (DDG 82), before reporting to MPSRON 3 a year ago. In addition to his force protection responsibilities, Krah applies his English degree to his role as collateral public affairs officer, often writing stories about the command and the personnel serving Military Sealift Command in Guam.



“Working with MSC gives me a chance to learn a new aspect of the maritime mission,” he says.



“This assignment allows me to learn from the civil service and contracted mariners and captains on the ships. Each one I’ve met has different approaches to running their, ship but they all are extremely knowledgeable. I learn a lot every time I go onboard.”