IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Promotes SAPR Awareness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Brittney Navarro, a native of Oahu, Hawaii, has a deep connection and passion for being a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate, a position she holds at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Navarro, whose primary position is as an instructor for the Operational Intelligence "C” School course, firmly believes it is essential that personnel educate themselves during National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month that takes place every April, and apply that knowledge to their everyday life.



“Throughout my life, my mother has been an advocate,” said Navarro. “She recognized her ability to be someone that could stand up for those who could not. So naturally, I see no other option but for me to be an advocate as well.”



Navarro says that many people are unaware of the impacts a sexual assault has on its victim emotionally, physically, and psychologically. Each victim will process sexual assault trauma uniquely, and reactions someone may experience cannot be predicted.



“We all have this idea of who we think we are,” said Navarro. “We envision ourselves in situations and think about how we might conduct ourselves during and after. However, it’s important to understand that how we think we might handle things is not always reality. Sexual assault can bring on many emotions that no one truly understands. These emotions can make it impossible for someone to take the correct step to obtain help."



Navarro reiterated the importance for all hands to fully understand reporting methods and the resources available to a victim regardless of one's rank or leadership position.



“At any time, someone could turn to you for help, and it is important that each of us know how to guide them in the right direction,” said Navarro. “Get the victim the help they need and empower them with the knowledge and tools to make a sound decision.”

Intelligence Specialist Master Chief Aubrey Gillespie, IWTC Virginia Beach Senior Enlisted Leader, said, “The Navy recognizes that a sexual assault impacts a victim for the rest of their lives. IS1 Navarro and the rest of the SAPR Team do a wonderful job at supporting victims as they begin the journey towards recovery.”



