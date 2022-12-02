Traditional leaders, distinguished guests and atoll community members celebrated the 78th annual Kwajalein Kamolol Day on Ebeye, Feb. 9, 2022, to commemorate the liberation of Kwajalein Atoll during World War II.



This year’s weeklong celebration featured the presentation of a new Kwajalein Atoll flag designed by Iroijlaplap and Kwajalein Atoll Sen. Michael Kabua, passed in a resolution by the Kwajalein Atoll local government and endorsed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands national government. The new design echoes the colors of the Marshall Islands’ flag and bears two green fronds and a symbolic white flower.



Guests enjoyed musical performances by the Mon La Mike Band, the Kwajalein High School Marching Band from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll and a special dance exhibition by Ebadõn Tõt Jepta.

Special remarks were delivered by Iroijlaplap and Kwajalein Sen. Michael Kabua; RMI President David Kabua; KALGOV Hirata Kabua; and U.S. Ambassador to the RMI Roxanne Cabral, who delivered the entirety of her remarks in Marshallese.



Following the event, distinguished visitors and invited guests enjoyed dinner at Enen Jabro, the home of Iroijlaplap and Sen. Michael Kabua. The attending public enjoyed a reception dinner at the Bolkeim Community Center. Others checked out the nights’ basketball tournament between the Majuro Cooperative School’s Mad Dogs men’s basketball team and Ebeye’s Seventh-day Adventist Shark Attack.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 22:13 Story ID: 420431 Location: MH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atoll Celebrates Kwajalein Kamolol Day, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.