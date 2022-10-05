Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii receives 2022 FEB Excellence in Government Awards

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii receives 2022 FEB Excellence in Government Awards

    Photo By Kayla Overton | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and several staff...... read more read more

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and several staff were honored at the 2022 Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board’s annual Excellence in Government Awards ceremony, held May 6.
    The garrison took home five awards:
    Federal Employee of the Year - Trades and Crafts: Cody A. M. Hashimoto, Electronics Mechanic
    Mentor of the Year: Jonathan C. Winchester, Biologist
    Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Tony Gainey, Director of Public Works
    Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Jamie Gutierrez, Executive Assistant
    Team Excellence: Task Force Ohana, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii
    Each year during Public Service Recognition Week, the Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board recognizes high-performing federal employees in the local community and highlights innovative efforts that advance the missions of federal agencies.
    Award nominations are reviewed by leadership panels using criteria for a variety of categories, such as leadership, customer service, and innovation.
    Other Army awardees included:
    Exceptional Community Service: Capt. Jesus E. Reyes Rivera, G8, 311th Signal Command
    Federal Employee of the Year - Clerical and Assistant: Spc. Adam Ross C. Faldas, Human Resources Specialist, 311th Signal Command
    Federal Employee of the Year - Clerical and Assistant: Maiko Hashizume, Admin Support, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Federal Employee of the Year - Clerical and Assistant: Sasha K Yahiku-Brown, Field Office Assistant, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division
    Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Edwin S. Ancheta, Deputy G4, 311th Signal Command, Theater
    Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Shuhei Kawabata, Translator, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Colin K. Waki, Contract Specialist, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division
    Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Keane Y. Yorita, Force Management Analyst, U.S. Army Pacific
    Federal Employee of the Year - Trades and Crafts: Gary Cooper, Maintenance Worker, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division
    Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Lorenzo J. Lopez, Director of Contracting, Regional Contracting Office – Hawaii, 413th Contracting Support Brigade
    Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Richard Keene, Supervisory Management Analyst, 311th Signal Command
    Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Gregory Yamamoto, Tech Info Specialist, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Michael F. Wong, Deputy Chief Programs and Project Manager, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division
    Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Jose Raul Ortiz, Installation Transportation Officer, AFSBn – Hawaii, U.S. Army Pacific
    Mentor of the Year: Karen L. Reed, Field Office Assistant, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division
    Team Excellence: Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs Team, Regional Health Command-Pacific
    Team Excellence: G8, 311th Signal Command
    Team Excellence: Open Source Training Team, U.S. Army Asian Studies Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Team Excellence: F22 Fighter Alert Facility, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division
    Team Excellence: Support Unit G4/3 Logistics Team (USAR), U.S. Army Pacific

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 22:05
    Story ID: 420430
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii receives 2022 FEB Excellence in Government Awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii receives 2022 FEB Excellence in Government Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT