U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii receives 2022 FEB Excellence in Government Awards

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and several staff were honored at the 2022 Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board’s annual Excellence in Government Awards ceremony, held May 6.

The garrison took home five awards:

Federal Employee of the Year - Trades and Crafts: Cody A. M. Hashimoto, Electronics Mechanic

Mentor of the Year: Jonathan C. Winchester, Biologist

Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Tony Gainey, Director of Public Works

Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Jamie Gutierrez, Executive Assistant

Team Excellence: Task Force Ohana, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Each year during Public Service Recognition Week, the Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board recognizes high-performing federal employees in the local community and highlights innovative efforts that advance the missions of federal agencies.

Award nominations are reviewed by leadership panels using criteria for a variety of categories, such as leadership, customer service, and innovation.

Other Army awardees included:

Exceptional Community Service: Capt. Jesus E. Reyes Rivera, G8, 311th Signal Command

Federal Employee of the Year - Clerical and Assistant: Spc. Adam Ross C. Faldas, Human Resources Specialist, 311th Signal Command

Federal Employee of the Year - Clerical and Assistant: Maiko Hashizume, Admin Support, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade

Federal Employee of the Year - Clerical and Assistant: Sasha K Yahiku-Brown, Field Office Assistant, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division

Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Edwin S. Ancheta, Deputy G4, 311th Signal Command, Theater

Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Shuhei Kawabata, Translator, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade

Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Colin K. Waki, Contract Specialist, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division

Federal Employee of the Year - Professional, Administrative, Technical: Keane Y. Yorita, Force Management Analyst, U.S. Army Pacific

Federal Employee of the Year - Trades and Crafts: Gary Cooper, Maintenance Worker, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division

Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Lorenzo J. Lopez, Director of Contracting, Regional Contracting Office – Hawaii, 413th Contracting Support Brigade

Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Richard Keene, Supervisory Management Analyst, 311th Signal Command

Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Gregory Yamamoto, Tech Info Specialist, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade

Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Michael F. Wong, Deputy Chief Programs and Project Manager, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division

Federal Leader/Supervisor/Manager of the Year: Jose Raul Ortiz, Installation Transportation Officer, AFSBn – Hawaii, U.S. Army Pacific

Mentor of the Year: Karen L. Reed, Field Office Assistant, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division

Team Excellence: Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs Team, Regional Health Command-Pacific

Team Excellence: G8, 311th Signal Command

Team Excellence: Open Source Training Team, U.S. Army Asian Studies Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade

Team Excellence: F22 Fighter Alert Facility, Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division

Team Excellence: Support Unit G4/3 Logistics Team (USAR), U.S. Army Pacific

