Linebacker of the Week: A1C Sierra Ojeda

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sierra Ojeda, a passenger service agent with the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 4, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Ojeda provides customer service to passengers utilizing military travel to and from various locations. She updates daily flight schedules, conducts check-in procedures and ensures all guidelines are being met.



“I joined the military for the opportunity to have a career,” Ojeda said. “Being able to assist during big exercise movements and medical evacuation exercises are my favorite parts of the job.”



Not only does she participate in 36th Wing missions, but outside of the typical duties and exercises that take place here, Ojeda has taken the lead with other projects as well. When she noticed new Airmen struggling with the flightline driving program, she used her experience and networking to guide them through the correct training and set a standard for all inbound Airmen.



She is also a member of the 734 AMS Mobility Airlifters Club. In this role, Ojeda planned and helped coordinate a morale and fundraising event for the squadron and their families. The event included things like food truck services, games and team building events.



“I believe she does a great job of leading by example and being thorough with the work she does,” Kalem Postell, passenger service supervisor with the 734 AMS, said.



Recently, Ojeda assisted in the production of a video describing space available travel and the process here at Andersen AFB. She wrote and narrated the script used, and assisted in coordinating the filming.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Ojeda!

