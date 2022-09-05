1st MAW Major Receives Air Medal

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Scott Courtney assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as the G-3...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Scott Courtney assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as the G-3 Future Operations Force Design Officer, right, salutes U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, left, Commanding General of 1st Marine Aircraft wing, while Staff Sgt. Garret Leo, left, reads an award certificate during an award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 9, 2022. Courtney was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan. – U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General, presented the Air Medal (Bronze Numeral “2” for the First through Second Strike/Flight Award) to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Scott R. Courtney, May 9, 2022, for his sustained meritorious achievement during aerial missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The Strike/Flight Air Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving with the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps, distinguishes themselves by meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight under combat or near-combat conditions.

“These awards are not just given away, for the infantry it’s the Combat Action Ribbon and for aviators it’s the Air Medal, they require a lot of grit and a lot of grind. To be able to present the Air Medal with Strike/Flight numeral two to Major Courtney is an honor,” said Maj. Gen. Cavanaugh.

Maj. Courtney flew 59 direct combat support missions totaling 99.7 combat flight hours during his assignment to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 Reinforced supporting Operation Inherent Resolve between Oct. 1, 2020 and Apr. 1, 2021. Maj. Courtney directly contributed to the security of coalition forces through his superior airmanship, perseverance and loyal devotion to duty in the face of hazardous flying conditions.

“Major Scott ‘Leno’ Courtney served as the Aircraft Maintenance Officer (AMO) for the squadron’s first deployment since its resignation in 2018 as a Marine MV-22 Osprey unit. As the AMO, he not only expertly coordinated the maintenance of twelve MV-22 sorties and two KC-130J aircraft across the two combatant commands, but also led over 50 MV-22 sorties in support of warfighters across the Central Command area of responsibility.,” said Lt. Col. Ricky D. Buria, Commanding Officer of VMM-362. “Major Courtney is a servant leader and a warrior who represents the best our country has to offer.” said Buria.

Maj. Courtney hails from St. Charles, Illinois. He attended the United States Naval Academy and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Systems Engine ering where received his commission as a U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. on May 22, 2009. Maj. Courtney is currently assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as the G-3 Future Operations Force Design Officer.

For more information on this subject, please contact 1st MAW Communication Strategy and Operations at 1STMAWCOMMSTRAT@USMC.MIL