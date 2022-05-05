NASCAR team salutes the military at JBSA

Photo By Brian Valencia | Airman 1st Class Jessica Brown, 802d Force Support Squadron personnelist, talks with...... read more read more Photo By Brian Valencia | Airman 1st Class Jessica Brown, 802d Force Support Squadron personnelist, talks with Garrett Smithley, driver for Rick Ware Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series, at the Exchange on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2022. Smithley, his racing crew and his show car toured JBSA over three days giving service members and their families an up-close look as part of their Military Salutes Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia) see less | View Image Page

As part of their Military Salutes program, Garrett Smithley, driver of the number 15 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing, and his crew brought the teams #51 show car to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, May 3 - 5.



Smithley and his crew showcased the car, signed autographs and met fans at each JBSA Main Exchange and Brooke Army Medical Center.



Lt. Col Micahel Granberry, 39th Flying Training Squadron director of operations, saw the car in front of the Randolph BX and had to make a stop.

Ironically, his call sign is “NASCAR.”



“I can’t tell you the whole story, let’s just say it involved a lot of left turns,” said Granberry. “With this call sign, I’m geared to notice NASCAR, so I had to see what was going on.”



Airman 1st Class Jessica Brown, 802d Force Support Squadron personnel specialist, a NASCAR fan since she was a kid, was full of excitement as she approached the front of the Lackland BX and noticed the vehicle. After asking a lot of questions about the car and engine, she took her turn in the driver’s seat.



“My heart was racing a little bit, it was exciting to be able to meet the driver and sit in the car,” said Brown. “I always wondered what it was like, I realized you only have a certain view as the driver. It’s quite the task.”



Smithley showed a great appreciation for being able to be there and meet with service members. Both of his grandfathers served, one in the Army and the other in the Marine Corps, making it personal to him. As a child, his family would participate in a big celebration on Christmas Eve thanking those that were headed to Iraq and Afghanistan. His parents, both being military children, stressed from a young age the importance of thanking those who serve.



“We just wanted to say thank you to all the brave men and women that keep us safe everyday so we can do what we do on the race track,” said Smithley. “I’ve always been very passionate about the military.”



The visit to JBSA allowed the race team a perfect opportunity to unveil the military digital paint scheme that will be used at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. Smithley, who drove the Air Force car at last year’s annual event took a moment to reflect on the day.



“Memorial Day is always super emotional. Last year we had hundreds of names of fallen service members on our hoods,” said Smithley. “It was really powerful. I’m just so thankful to be a small part of it. Nothing we can do can thank them enough for their sacrifice.”



After their meet and greets, Smithley and his crew were able to see some of JBSA’s assets. They received a mission brief at the 149th Fighter Wing, had a look at the pilot’s preparation area and equipment, and got an up-close look at an F-16 Fighting Falcon.



At Randolph, the 12th Flying Training Wing provided a tour as well, allowed Smithley to fly in a simulator and gave the racing crew access to a T-38 Talon. Pulling out all the stops, the 12th FTW allowed them to bring the #51 show car out onto the flightline to go nose-to-nose with the T-38.



“My favorite part of this trip was to roll our show car out onto the flightline and park it next to the T-38 and be able to take pictures in front of that aircraft,” said Smithley. “This year, we’ve visited around 40 military bases and never been able to do something like that. It was a really cool experience.”



Smithley got one more surprise as he met with airmen from the 12th FTW, one pilot recognized him. Capt. Nathan Bruhn, who is training to be a T-38 instructor pilot, recognized him from high school. They graduated together from McIntosh High School in Peachtree City, Ga.



“That was such a surprise. I now have two or three friends that went into the military,” said Smithley. “It just goes to show you how small of a world it is.”



Throughout the trip Smithley and his crew were nothing but grateful for their experience. They emphasized the importance of their interaction with service members and their families and the joy they received from their reactions.



“Thank you JBSA for what you guys do. We could not do what we love to do without what you guys do, we appreciate you guys and be safe out there.”