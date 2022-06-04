Air Forces-Southern SNCO’s Promote Women, Peace and Security in Colombia

Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Colombian Air Force (COLAF) Airman First Class Monica Galindo,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Colombian Air Force (COLAF) Airman First Class Monica Galindo, COLAF Airman Anyi Cardenas, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luisa Martinez, COLAF Airman Yuli Hule, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paula Serna, COLAF Airman Carolina Cardona and COLAF Senior Airman Angela Pava pose for a photo during a Women, Peace and Security professional development seminar in Bogota, Colombia, 6 April, 2022. Master Sgt. Luisa Martinez from the 12th Air Force Equal Opportunity Office and Master Sgt Paula Serna, 474th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, facilitated the event to mentor Colombian Air Force junior enlisted on leadership in mediation, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding. see less | View Image Page

As the nature of warfare continually evolves, the concepts and implementation of security and peace have also transformed. Containment, deterrence, and “just war theory” are just a few of the many doctrines utilized by various countries to promote peace and prosperity. The United Nations (UN) was formed as a result, and now the UN Security Council (UNSC) is considered the highest supra-national body entrusted with peace and security matters.



In 2000, after decades of diligent research, the UNSC approved Resolution 1325, which endorsed an agenda of Women, Peace and Security (WPS). This initiative promotes a gendered perspective and woman’s equal and meaningful participation in peace processes, peacebuilding and security. Since the ratification of UNSCR 1325, eight WPS resolutions have established a framework that defines how the UNSC implements this agenda.



As WPS has matured and its benefits realized, U.S. Southern Command has placed an increased emphasis on integrating WPS into strategic, operational and tactical activities.



“For SOUTHCOM, WPS is not a program, it is a value,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Duilia Turner, USSOUTHCOM Chief of WPS. “Gender integration is paramount to human security because it decreases potential strategic and operational gaps and increases mission effectives. WPS is not exclusive to women; it is inclusive of men and women.”



On 6 April 2022, MSgt Luiza Martinez, 12th Air Force Equal Opportunity Office Senior Enlisted Leader, partnered with MSgt Paula Serna, 474th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, to organize a military female professional development seminar in Bogota, Colombia to mentor Airmen in the Colombian Air Force. MSgt Martinez and MSgt Serna’s rank, position, and assignments in multiple theaters garnered inherent respect from the airmen; and since both are heritage Colombians, they instantly connected with the audience.



“As female leaders, we are different than men,” said Serna. “Inherently, our perspective, our leadership position, and our peacebuilding operations will vary from the male-dominated paradigm, and this diversity provides more options and opportunities to get the best solution for a given problem set.”



Topics covered included leadership in mediation, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding. These values lie at the heart of the WPS agenda focused on conflict issues faced by women and girls. The event also covered the four pillars of the WPS agenda: prevention, participation, protection and relief/recovery; and specifically zeroed in on participation. In solidarity of their message, Technical Jefe de Comando Alexander Herrera-Lozano, Chief Master Sergeant of the Colombian Air Force, joined the event.



“We must still train to fight and win, but winning in our on-going conflict with insurgent groups and narco-terrorists demands we promote peace and security using every available tool,” said Herrera-Lozano. “The effectiveness of WPS programs in our fight cannot be overstated, as every heart and mind changed without bloodshed is a win. We are extremely thankful for the United States Air Force, and these two exemplary leaders, who are helping to make our non-commissioned officers more knowledgeable and effective.”