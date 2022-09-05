Essex Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Aaron Taylor relieved Capt. Kelly Fletcher as commanding officer (CO) of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a change of command ceremony held on the ship’s flight deck Monday, May 9.



During the ceremony, Fletcher expressed appreciation of her crew during her time commanding aboard. “It was humbling to see what the ship could accomplish with so little,” said Fletcher. “You guys were able to deliver over and over and over again.”



Fletcher prepared Essex to complete all required training events and certifications with 100% grades at both light-off assessment and engineering operational certifications.



Fletcher led Essex through a deployment cycle to include Dawn Blitz/Steel Knight, Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integrated Training (PMINT), Amphibious Ready Group/ Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX) and Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).



Her leadership throughout these operations and exercises prepared Essex to execute a seven-month deployment to Commander, Third Fleet (C3F), Fifth Fleet (C5F) and Seventh Fleet (C7F) respectively, conducting missions under Indo-Pacific and Central Command.



While on deployment, Essex supported Operation Inherent Resolve, Large Scale Exercise 21, Marine Exercise Philippines 22, and Noble Fusion 22 and participated in dual-carrier and dual-ARG training, with units from Essex ARG, Carl Vinson CSG, Abraham Lincoln CSG, America ARG, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force working alongside one another in the Philippine Sea.



Additionally, Essex provided numbered fleet and combatant commanders with a responsive, flexible and forward-deployed asset capable of maritime power projection, contingency operations, and crisis response. Their capabilities enabled shaping of the operational environment to protect the United States and allied interests in any threat environment.



“When you look at the Essex’s accomplishments over the past years, it is apparent that under Capt. Fletcher’s leadership that Iron Gators have been recognized with a myriad of accomplishments,” said Commander, Amphibious Squadron One Capt. Karrey Sanders. “I will be traveling to Capitol Hill next week to tell the numerous successes of Essex, which has a great deal to do with Captain Fletcher’s high standards and commitment to excellence.”



During the ceremony, Capt. Karrey Sanders presented Fletcher the Legion of Merit award for her performance as commanding officer.



Taylor, a native of Carlsbad, Calif., received his commission through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. He was designated a Naval Aviator in 2000. He completed tours with Helicopter Combat Support Squadron (HC) 11, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, HSC 26, Training Squadron (VT) 27, U.S. Strategic Command, and the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Air Warfare (OPNAV N98). Most recently, he served as Executive Officer onboard USS Essex (LHD 2) for 18 months.



“The grit and dedication I’ve observed in the last year and a half onboard is compelling and it gives me great confidence that we will continue to excel in the face of any challenge,” said Taylor, “The success of Essex can be directly attributed to the magnificent leadership of Capt. Fletcher. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this extraordinary crew as your commanding officer.”



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition that formally introduces the transfer of command authority to the new members of command.



For more news from USS Essex, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USSESSEX, or visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lhd2

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 20:41 Story ID: 420414 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 131 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Essex Change of Command Ceremony, by PO3 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.