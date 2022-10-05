Tech. Sgt. Rymer; Checkered Flag 22-2 spotlight

Tyndall is in the middle of one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air combat exercises. Checkered Flag is a two-week long exercise that has approximately 74 aircraft, 1,300 people, and 10 joint squadrons from across the DoD participating. However, none of this could happen without the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



Hailing from Long Island, New York, Tech. Sgt. Dylan Rymer is now a proud member of the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and is the noncommissioned officer in charge of operations for the air transportation function here at Tyndall.



“I love my job. I love what we do day in and day out,” said Rymer. “I couldn’t be happier with where the Air Force decided to put me.”



Enlisting out of his hometown, Rymer began his Air Force career in October 2014. One of the deciding factors for Rymer was his family. As he was inspired by his grandfather who is a Marine and Air Force veteran, his uncle who serves in the Air Force, and a supervisor who was an Air Force veteran.



“I would definitely say my uncle is a role model,” said Rymer. “I reach out to him every now and again. He’s a master sergeant so, whenever I need advice, I go to him because he’s got the knowledge I need.”



With support from these mentors, Rymer pays it forward in his career by supporting others. The 325th LRS works 24/7 to support routine operations as well as exercises like Checkered Flag. This includes providing superior fuel support, maintaining vehicles and equipment, fleet management analysis and related functions. Each of these core responsibilities must be accomplished to keep exercises like Checkered Flag possible.



“I feel the most important part of this job for these exercises is to be able to get the units here in time, set everything up and allow them to complete their mission,” said Rymer. “Whether it’s for deployment or wherever their next mission is.”



Exercises like these keep Rymer and his squadron busy and actively doing what they are trained to do, their job. This exercise integrates the DoD’s most advanced aircraft and builds a dynamic force, ready to tackle any possible threat.



“They’re coming here to get training to project unrivaled air dominance and air power,” said Rymer. “Our unit is here to make sure that happens regardless of the circumstances.”

