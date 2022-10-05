Military Sealift Command Pacific Commanding Officers Delivers Remarks to Graduating California Maritime Academy Cadets

Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific, gave the keynote address at the California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) commissioning ceremony at the school’s campus in Vallejo, Calif. Also in attendance was Rear Adm. (ret.) Thomas Albert Cropper, president of the California State University Maritime Academy.



Bridgwater addressed the group of twelve newly graduated cadets, five of whom have letters of employment from Military Sealift Command.

“I am honored and privileged to share this day with you, your families and friends,” Bridgewater said. “These ceremonies are always special to me, not only because of the opportunity to welcome you into the Navy with all the excitement and anticipation of upcoming adventures, but also the infusion of youth and renewed energy into our service each of you represents.”



The newly commissioned officers will join the Navy reserve as Strategic Sealift Officers (SSO). When on active duty, SSOs serve in a variety of roles ashore and afloat in support of the Navy’s Strategic Sealift mission by coordinating the loading and unloading of military cargo aboard MSC controlled ships, activating Ready Reserve Force Ships, and supporting critical repairs to keep ships operational. Others sail, and used their combined skills as maritime and naval officers.



SSOs have served in a variety of conflicts including Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and most recently during the activation and support of MSC’s hospital ship USNS Mercy’s (T-AH 19) deployment to Los Angeles for COVID-19 support.



“As SSOs, you will be enhancing our nation’s logistics capability,” said Bridgewater. “Whether you get the call next week, next year, or 10 years from now, I know that when that time comes, you will be ready.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:46 Story ID: 420395 Location: US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command Pacific Commanding Officers Delivers Remarks to Graduating California Maritime Academy Cadets, by Sarah Burford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.