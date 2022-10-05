Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB historic static aircraft restored to new condition

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing alongside contractors are restoring static legacy aircraft to preserve history across Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, including the recently finished C-141 Starlifter displayed in Wings of Freedom Park.
    The first seven of 19 C-141s arrived at Altus AFB from Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, as part of Military Airlift Command movement of the 443rd Military Airlift Wing and 57th Airlift Squadron to Strategic Air Command. The C-141 operated at Altus AFB until 2001.
    Melissa Sims, 97th AMW historian, said the reapplication of colors, markings, and insignia on static display aircraft should be accomplished every five years. Cleaning and other treatments can be done more frequently if necessary.
    “Annual inspections are done to document any damage or deterioration to the aircraft,” said Sims. “The physical care, preservation and conservation of the historical property is of paramount importance.”

