Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor DAISY Award winner

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor DAISY Award winner

    Photo By Patricia Rose | Congratulations to Reneil Milewski, RN, Case Manager. She is Naval Health Clinic Oak...... read more read more

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Story by Patricia Rose 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    DAISY awards recognize nurses who provide extraordinary, coordinated, compassionate and skillful care every day. RN Milewski’s staunch advocacy and enthusiasm for outstanding patient care are reflected throughout all of her patient care encounters and far exceeds the expectations of a case manager. She is an exceptional, caring nurse whose impressive performance and outcome achievements made her truly deserving of this recognition.

    Capt. Steven Kewish, commanding officer NHCOH and Capt. Mary Phillips, NHCOH Chief Nursing Officer, presented her with the DAISY Award on May 9. There was also a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate Nurses Week. NHCOH’s number one priority is providing the safest, highest quality patient-centered medical care for our veterans, service members and their families. Our nurses are committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service and always delivering world-class health care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:04
    Story ID: 420384
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor DAISY Award winner, by Patricia Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor DAISY Award winner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    daisy award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT