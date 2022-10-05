Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor DAISY Award winner

Photo By Patricia Rose | Congratulations to Reneil Milewski, RN, Case Manager. She is Naval Health Clinic Oak...... read more read more

Photo By Patricia Rose | Congratulations to Reneil Milewski, RN, Case Manager. She is Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor’s (NHCOH) recipient of the DAISY award! DAISY awards recognize nurses who provide extraordinary, coordinated, compassionate and skillful care every day. RN Milewski’s staunch advocacy and enthusiasm for outstanding patient care are reflected throughout all of her patient care encounters and far exceeds the expectations of a case manager. She is an exceptional, caring nurse whose impressive performance and outcome achievements made her truly deserving of this recognition. Capt. Steven Kewish, commanding officer NHCOH and Capt Mary Phillips, NHCOH Chief Nursing Officer, presented her with the DAISY Award on May 9. There was also a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate Nurses Week. NHCOH’s number one priority is providing the safest, highest quality patient-centered medical care for our veterans, service members and their families. Our nurses are committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service and always delivering world-class health care. see less | View Image Page