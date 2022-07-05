16th AS celebrates 82 years of airpower

The 16th Airlift Squadron celebrated 82 years of airpower in a series of events May 6-7 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.



“We gathered to not only celebrate the distinctive accomplishments of those who currently call the 16th AS their home, but also to pay tribute to the noble heritage that generations of Lions have collectively penned into the pages of history,” said 1st Lt. Jordan Robertson, 16th AS training officer.



The 16th AS was established as the 16th Transportation Squadron in 1940. From World War II, through the Cold War, to the Korean War, the 16th was a unit consistently activated and reactivated. It was relied upon for training stateside, and put to use in combat operations overseas.



“Our motto ‘Leo Fortissimus Militum’ translates to the bravest lion of the soldiers,” said Robertson. “We come from a long line of aviators who have served our nation bravely.”



Along with squadron leadership, Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, U.S. Transportation Command director of operations, helped recognize two former Lions during the 16th AS LFM Gala.



Retired Lt. Col. Leon Strickland III and retired Master Sgt. Joel Klasen were given Legendary Lion certificates and lauded for the fortitude they displayed during their time in the 16th AS.



“Just as the very first Lions helped allow an entire generation grow up free from the tyranny of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, today’s Lions have helped create a future free of Taliban oppression for a generation of Afghans,” said Robertson.



Lt. Col. James Long, 16th AS commander, concluded the celebration by thanking his Airmen for the gallantry portrayed during Operation Allies Refuge.

