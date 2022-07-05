Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th AS celebrates 82 years of airpower

    16th AS celebrates 82 years of airpower

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Witherly, 16th Airlift Squadron chief...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 16th Airlift Squadron celebrated 82 years of airpower in a series of events May 6-7 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.

    “We gathered to not only celebrate the distinctive accomplishments of those who currently call the 16th AS their home, but also to pay tribute to the noble heritage that generations of Lions have collectively penned into the pages of history,” said 1st Lt. Jordan Robertson, 16th AS training officer.

    The 16th AS was established as the 16th Transportation Squadron in 1940. From World War II, through the Cold War, to the Korean War, the 16th was a unit consistently activated and reactivated. It was relied upon for training stateside, and put to use in combat operations overseas.

    “Our motto ‘Leo Fortissimus Militum’ translates to the bravest lion of the soldiers,” said Robertson. “We come from a long line of aviators who have served our nation bravely.”

    Along with squadron leadership, Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, U.S. Transportation Command director of operations, helped recognize two former Lions during the 16th AS LFM Gala.

    Retired Lt. Col. Leon Strickland III and retired Master Sgt. Joel Klasen were given Legendary Lion certificates and lauded for the fortitude they displayed during their time in the 16th AS.

    “Just as the very first Lions helped allow an entire generation grow up free from the tyranny of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, today’s Lions have helped create a future free of Taliban oppression for a generation of Afghans,” said Robertson.

    Lt. Col. James Long, 16th AS commander, concluded the celebration by thanking his Airmen for the gallantry portrayed during Operation Allies Refuge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:34
    Story ID: 420371
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th AS celebrates 82 years of airpower, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    16th AS celebrates 82 years of airpower
    16th AS celebrates 82 years of airpower
    16th AS celebrates 82 years of airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    437 AW
    16 AS
    628 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT