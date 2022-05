Photo By Seaman Erick Parsons | The 37th Annual Academic Research Competition (ARC) was held the week of May 2 with...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Erick Parsons | The 37th Annual Academic Research Competition (ARC) was held the week of May 2 with the winners of each phase of the competition announced during a ceremony, May 6. There were three phases to the competition throughout the week with a poster competition that included novel case studies, podium presentations, where researchers presented approved empirical studies. The first-place place winners in each Category 1A & 1B will attend the Navy-wide Academic Research Competition hosted by Naval Medical Center San Diego on May 20. see less | View Image Page

NMCP HOLDS 37TH ANNUAL ACADEMIC RESEARCH COMPETITION

The 37th Annual Academic Research Competition (ARC) was held the week of May 2 with the winners of each phase of the competition announced during a ceremony, May 6.



There were three phases to the competition throughout the week with a poster competition that included novel case studies, podium presentations, where researchers presented approved empirical studies.



The first-place place winners in each Category 1A & 1B will attend the Navy-wide Academic Research Competition hosted by Naval Medical Center San Diego on May 20.



Category 1A (Approved Clinical Research conducted under the jurisdiction of the Clinical Investigation Department (CID), NMCP)

Trainee

1st Place:

Kevin M. Claunch, LT, MC, USN; Blake T. Cirks, CPT, MC, USA; Sarah DePerrior, MPH; Beth T. Poitras, MPH; Daniel J. Adams, Lt Col, MC, USAF - Pediatrics

MICROBIOLOGY AND EPIDEMIOLOGY OF ORBITAL CELLULITIS IN U.S. MILITARY HEALTH SYSTEM

2nd Place

Emily Norris, LCDR, MC, USN; Christian McEvoy, LCDR, MC, USN; Toni M. Rush, PhD; Nicholas M. Sicignano, MPH; Christopher Oxner, CDR, MC, USN - General Surgery

THE MILITARY HEALTH SYSTEM (MHS): MINIMIZING DISPARITIES IN BREAST CANCER TREATMENT

3rd Place

Vivek M. Abraham, LT, MC, USN; Greg Booth, LCDR, MC, USN; George C. Balazs, CDR, MC, USN; Phillip Geiger, CDR, MC, USN; Ashton H. Goldman, LCDR, MC, USN – Orthopaedics

MACHINE LEARNING CAN PREDICT 30-DAY MORTALITY IN ASEPTIC REVISION TOTAL HIP/KNEE ARTHROPLASTY



Staff

1st Place

James B. Walsh, LCDR, MC, USN; Curtis L. Hardy, CDR, MC, USN; George C. Armas, LCDR, MSC, USN; Grey H. Pickerill, LCDR, MSC, USN; Hadley M. Sulpizio, LCDR, MSC, USN; Martin Wright, LCDR, MSC, USN; Adam P. Church, LT, MSC, USN; Peter P. Le, PhD; Andrea F. McGlynn, MS - Family Medicine, NMRTC Sigonella

PRE-FLIGHT AND POST-FLIGHT STRETCHING (PPS): AN APPROACH TO MITIGATING BACK AND NECK PAIN IN THE HELICOPTER COMMUNITY (PHASE 1 & 2)

2nd Place

Daphne Morrison Ponce, CDR, MC, USN; Donald Engle, LCDR, MC; USN; Robert Frank, MD; Sean Stuart, CDR, MC; USN – Emergency Medicine

EFFECT OF COVID MITIGATION MEASURES ON SAFETY OF CONFERENCE ATTENDANCE



3rd Place

Gabe Calderon, LCDR, MC, USN; Kasey Conklin, LT, MC, USN; Thomas Aubuchon, LT, MC, USN; Emily Friedrich, PhD; Sean Stuart, CDR, MC, USN Emergency Medicine

KSA MAINTENANCE IN A PEACETIME ENVIRONMENT: WHERE WE STAND AND HOW TO MAINTAIN



CATEGORY 1B (Approved Basic Science or Non-human Subjects Research conducted under the jurisdiction of CID, NMCP)

Trainee

1st Place

Ashley Hafer LT, MC, USN; Jared Verga, LCDR, MC, USN; Eric Sulava, LCDR, MC, USN - Emergency Medicine

THE EVALUATION OF HEMOBLAST BELLOWS FOR ARTERIAL HEMORRHAGE CONTROL IN A MODEL OF VASCULAR INJURY

2nd Place

Clyde Martin, LT, MC, USN; Sean Stuart, CDR, MC, USN; Eric Sulava, LT, MC, USN; Emily Friedrich, PhD; Casy Boutwell - Emergency Medicine

DEVELOPMENT OF WEARABLE NEAR-INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY BASED PHYSIOLOGICAL MONITORING DURING HEMORRHAGE



Staff

1st Place

Gregory J. Booth, LCDR, MC, USN; Dinchen Jardine, CDR, MC, USN; Ben Ross, LCDR, MC, USN – Anesthesia

COMPETENCY-BASED GME ASSESSMENTS IN THE MILITARY – LEVERAGING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO TRANSITION FROM SILOS TO ENTERPRISE

2nd Place

Gregory J Booth, LCDR, MC, USN; Nolan Martin; Henry DeYoung, LCDR, MC, USN; Trevor Elam, LT, MC, USN; Scott Hughey, LCDR, MC, USN; A. Steven Bradley, LCDR, MC, USN – Anesthesia

QUANTIFYING TWITTER COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT WITH THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS: A NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING AND SOCIAL NETWORK ANALYSIS APPROACH



Navy Surgeon General Priority Special Awards Category 1

People

James B. Walsh, LCDR, MC, USN; Curtis L. Hardy, CDR, MC, USN; George C. Armas, LCDR, MSC, USN; Grey H. Pickerill, LCDR, MSC, USN; Hadley M. Sulpizio, LCDR, MSC, USN; Martin Wright, LCDR, MSC, USN; Adam P. Church, LT, MSC, USN; Peter P. Le, PhD; Andrea F. McGlynn, MS - Family Medicine, NMRTC Sigonella

PRE-FLIGHT AND POST-FLIGHT STRETCHING (PPS): AN APPROACH TO MITIGATING BACK AND NECK PAIN IN THE HELICOPTER COMMUNITY (PHASE 1 & 2)

Platform

William Day, LT, MC, USN; Michael Dore, LCDR, MC, USN; John Roman, LCDR, MC, USN; Daniel Yourk, MAJ, MC, USA; Robert Walter, LTC, MC, USA; Sean Hipp, COL, MC, USA - Internal Medicine

CONTINUOUS REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING IN THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Performance

Vivek M. Abraham, LT, MC, USN; Kyle Wieschhaus, LT, MC, USN; Ashton H. Goldman, LCDR, MC, USN; George C. Balazs, CDR, MC, USN – Orthopaedics

RETURN TO DUTY FOLLOWING PATELLAR DISLOCATION EVENT IN MILITARY PERSONNEL

Power

Chad Thompson, LCDR, MC, USN; Josh Lesko, LCDR, MC, USN; Chris Treager, LT, MC, USN - Emergency Medicine

TOURNIQUET DEVICES IN HUMAN VOLUNTEERS





CATEGORY 2 (Research conducted under the jurisdiction of another institution)

Trainee

1st Place

Michelle Kautz, LT, MC, USN; Tahaniyat Lalani, MD - Internal Medicine

COMPLIANCE AND PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS OF SUBJECT COLLECTED VERSUS HEALTH-CARE WORKER COLLECTED NASAL SWABS FOR RESPIRATORY VIRAL SURVEILLANCE

2nd Place

Ashley Schemel, LT, MC, USN; Aru Panwar, MD; Robert Lindau, MD – Otolaryngology

RETROSPECTIVE REVIEW OF BARRIERS TO TELEHEALTH COMMUNICATION IN A HEAD AND NECK ONCOLOGIC CLINIC



CATEGORY 3 (Case Reports)

Trainee

1st Place

Timothy Yang, Capt, MC, USAF; Jenna Hoobler, Capt, MC, USAF; Cortney Bleach, Maj, MC, USAF; Melissa Buryk, CDR, MC, USN – Pediatrics

DIAGNOSIS OF CONGENITAL HYPERINSULINISM IN AN INFANT OF DIABETIC MOTHER WITH PATHOGENIC HNF4A MUTATION

2nd Place

Daley Auvil, Capt, MC, USAF; Melissa Buryk, CDR, MC, USN; Justin DeVito, Lt Col, MC, USAF – Pediatrics

ACUTE ODYNOPHAGIA IN AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WITH NEW-ONSET DIABETES MELLITUS

3rd Place

Joshua Sawyer, LT, MC, USN; Jared Verga, LCDR, MC, USN - Emergency Medicine

A RARE CASE OF MYOSITIS CAUSED BY SARS-COV-2





NAVY SURGEON GENERAL PRIORITY SPECIAL AWARDS CATEGORY 3:

People

Jenny Jung, Capt, MC, USAF; CamVy Phan, Capt, MC, USAF; Daniel Adams, Lt Col , MC, USAF; Shannon Lorimer, LCDR, MC, USN; Coleman Bryan, CAPT, MC, USN – Pediatrics

HYPOVITAMINOSIS C: A TOPSY-TURVY CASE OF SCURVY

Platform

Christopher Fahlsing, LT, MC, USN; Stefani Vande Lune, LT, MC, USN; Richard Slama, LCDR, MC, USN - Emergency Medicine

GETTING A HANDLE ON HANDLEBAR TRAUMA

Performance

Liane McAuliffe, LT, MC, USN; Adrianna Kyle, LCDR, MC, USN - Emergency Medicine

TAMPO NOT: USE OF POCUS TO DIFFERENTIATE A MISTAKEN CASE OF ACUTE CARDIAC TAMPONADE



As the U.S. Navy’s oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, part of the Tidewater Market, serves eligible beneficiaries at the nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area’s 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics.