Coast Guard Training with Local Oil Response Partners

MANISTEE, Mich. – The Coast Guard is conducting an exercise with state, local and tribal government agencies this afternoon, May 10, in Manistee, Michigan to test pollution response capabilities in the area.

Pollution responders from Sector Lake Michigan and detached duty station Grand Haven are working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the Manistee Fire Department and the Manistee Office of Emergency Management to review current contingency plans for the area, as well as to practice the deployment of effective booming strategies.

Boom is a deployable barrier that works to prevent an oil or other hazardous substance from leaving an area and potentially protect environmentally sensitive areas. The teams conducting the exercise will be deploying the boom in the northern part of Lake Manistee, near the S.S. CITY OF MILWAUKEE this afternoon.

This is a scheduled exercise and the Coast Guard requests that all mariners transit the area with caution.

The Coast Guard will also be conducting a similar exercise Wednesday, May 11, in Grand Haven, Michigan. Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 405-6436 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil.

-USCG-

