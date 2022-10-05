Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct Swift Response Exercise training in Latvia

    LATVIA

    05.10.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army soldiers from the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, 82nd Airborne Division and 173rd Airborne Brigade will conduct airborne operations on May 13 near Adazi, Latvia as part of Exercise Swift Response 22.

    Each task force will conduct on-the-ground tactical operations and follow-on training, to include live-fire training and field-training exercises.
    Exercise Swift Response is an annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise that takes place this year in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20.

    Approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in the exercise, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen.

    Swift Response exercises U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to rapidly deploy beside European multi-national airborne forces with little to no warming across the globe. The purpose is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership.

    The planning for this exercise will integrate COVID-19 mitigation measure to ensure we are vigilantly protecting our service members, Allies and host nation communities.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether

