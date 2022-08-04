Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resiliency focus of 2022 emBOLDen military spouse conference

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Story by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This year's emBOLDen Conference for military spouses at Joint Base San Antonio will be held virtually May 13-14.

    “Instead of the traditional cake and punch appreciation event, we want to give military spouses something more, something personal, something they can take with them, and something that keeps giving,” said Hazel L. Wong, a community readiness consultant at JBSA. “We want everyone who attends to be a strong, brave, and confident military spouse!”

    The two-day virtual program is all about discovering connections and enhancing resiliency skills. From a mixer to a panel of guest speakers, the conference will focus on ways to emBOLDen spouses and others, said Ann Mancillas, also a community readiness consultant at JBSA.

    “We've planned a fun-filled networking night for spouses to engage and get to know each other,” she said. “The conference will also be full of hands-on activities, including meal prep, yoga, and Zumba, as well as thought-provoking conversations on staycations and how to invest in your future.”

    The keynote speaker May 14 will be Kendra Lowe, a veteran and military souse who wrote a book about the strength of military spouses. Lowe has made it her mission to help military spouses and families manage the unique stress that accompanies the traumas, setbacks, successes, and celebrations in military life.

    The networking event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 and will be followed by a full-day of inspirational speakers and interactive presentations, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 14. Both day’s events are free and open to all military spouses, regardless of the branch of service.

    Military spouses can register online at https://e.afit.edu/jk0ddY3 or by calling the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Military and Family Readiness Center at: 210-221-2705. Register before May 13.

    This work, Resiliency focus of 2022 emBOLDen military spouse conference, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

