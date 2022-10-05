ADAB inactivates 380th EMXG

The 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group was inactivated May 9, Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE. The inactivation of the 380th EMXG is the result of the Department of Defense’s realignment strategy which removes an echelon of leadership between squadron and wing commanders.



In accordance with U.S. Air Force regulations, an inactivation ceremony was held during which the EMXG colors were ceremoniously furled and stored as a formal indication of the group’s inactivation. Unlike the permanence of a deactivation, an order to inactivate allows the potential for the 380th EMXG to return in the future.



Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, spoke at the ceremony to thank the Airmen and civilians of the 380th EMXG.



“The legacy of this group is one of dedication, sacrifice and absolute commitment to mission and was built by your hard work, professionalism and devotion to our nation and each other,” said Clark. “It’s record is rich in accolades and decorations for sustained outstanding performance in every one of our nations wars.”



The 380th EMXG's history began in 1942 when it was stood up as the 380th Bomb Group (Heavy) and fought during World War II. Although time changed the myriad of weapon systems placed in the operation and care of the 380th EMXG, the tradition as warfighters continued over the next 80 years.



Clark continued, “I believe the achievements over the last two decades are among the most impressive. I also believe this group in particular embodies our wing's resilient spirit and unmatched ability to tackle complex problems with aplomb.”



The 380th EMXG formed in its most recent capacity following the events of 9/11. Over the last two decades it maintained and generated air power across all five Air Force core missions and, to General Clarks belief, became the most diverse and effective war-fighting maintenance organization in the Air Force.



Supporting that claim, Clark cited flight operations conducted by the 380th EMXG in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, across the Arabian Peninsula and as far south as the Horn of Africa. The experience and service of the group culminated in the noncombatant evacuation operation and joint tactical exfiltration from Kabul during the summer of 2021.



“That historic airlift operation is the perfect example of this group delivering air power excellence at a time when it mattered most; 11 different major weapon systems flying over 80% of the sorties generated that day with zero loss capability,” said Clark. “I can truly say the sum of experience, expertise and tenacity resonant in the men and women of this group are responsible for delivering success in one of our Air Forces finest hours.”



Clark also took a moment to recognize the leadership and efforts of Col. Joseph D. Deporter, the previous commander of the 380th EMXG. Clark subsequently presented Deporter with the Legion of Merit, a military award given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of superior services and achievements.



Deporter commented, the one thing you can count on is change. The Air Force utilizes organizational change in order to provide the best possible posture to meet future mission requirements and threats as they arise.



“Regardless of this organizational change, the one thing that has remained constant is the hard-working total force maintenance professionals within this group,” said Deporter. “At no time is this more prevalent than over the last year…It has been nothing short of an honor and privilege to have served alongside all of you as your commander."



During his command at Al Dhafra, Deporter led more than 800 maintenance personnel and was responsible for the generation of the 380th AEW’s diverse missions including refueling; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; air battle management and ground attack.



The EMXG is the first of four groups belonging to the 380th AEW slated to be inactivated this summer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 08:17 Story ID: 420321 Location: AL DHAFRA, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB inactivates 380th EMXG, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.