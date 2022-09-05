Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners searching for missing hiker off Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Honolulu Police Department, Ocean Safety and Honolulu Fire Department are searching for missing hiker Chase Ingalls in the vicinity of Makapu’u Lighthouse, Monday.

    Ingalls is described as being 23-years-old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown hair. Anyone with information is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

    The search has been ongoing since Sunday when the Honolulu Police Department received a report from a concerned family member who stated Ingalls had failed to pick them up at the airport.

    Ingalls’ car and backpack were reported found in the vicinity of Makapu’u point.

    Honolulu Police Department, Ocean Safety, and Honolulu Fire Department first responders initiated land and ocean searches and notified Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders of the situation.

    Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat medium crews to search the area.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners searching for missing hiker off Oahu, by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

