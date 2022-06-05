VP-10’s Red Lancers Conduct Change of Command

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cmdr. Marc Hines relieved Cmdr. John Houston, becoming the 86th commanding officer of the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville on May 6th.



VP-10, which operates the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, is one of the original naval aviation squadrons and one of the oldest patrol squadrons in the Navy. It traces its official heritage to 1930 with the commissioning of Patrol Bombing Squadron 10S, and operated as an instrumental asset during the Battle of Midway.



This ceremony marked the conclusion of a successful tour for Cmdr. Houston. Over the course of his career, he accumulated over 2,600 flight hours in the P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon aircraft. While under Houston’s command, VP-10 won the 2020 Battle “E”, the 2021 Safety “S” Award, and the VP Golden Wrench Award for Maintenance Excellence.



Cmdr. Houston recently led the squadron through deployment to the Fourth and Seventh Fleet Areas of Responsibility. During his time as commanding officer, he inspired VP-10 to reach high levels of operational excellence while conducting anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in support of Combatant Commander’s Fleet objectives.



Cmdr. Hines joined VP-10 as the executive officer in May 2021. His other operational tours include VP-40, the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) and VP-1 as an Instructor Tactical Coordinator (TACCO), Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) and Assistant Navigator (ANAV). Cmdr. Hines’ shore tours consisted of VP-30, Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Weapons School (MPRWS), Patrol and Reconnaissance Group/Pacific and Navy Personnel Command (PERS-43). His personal awards include four Strike/Flight Air Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, four Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medals, and various campaign, unit, and service awards. He takes command of VP-10 as they prepare to deploy and execute missions in support of Seventh Fleet commander’s objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific Region.



Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Chief of Staff, Navy Installations Command, provided remarks as the guest speaker for the change of command ceremony. He offered his thanks to Houston for a successful tour, and thanked VP-10 for their continued success in operations both at home and abroad.



Capt. Daniel Boman, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, presided over the ceremony and awarded Houston the Meritorious Service Medal on behalf of Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group.



VP-10 also welcomes Cmdr. Luke Huston as the squadron's new executive officer.



The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron is preparing to conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theatre outreach operations within U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations.

