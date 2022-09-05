Thousands of rainbow trout stocked at Fort McCoy in time for 2022 fishing season

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Genoa Fish Hatchery employee of Genoa, Wis., stocks...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Genoa Fish Hatchery employee of Genoa, Wis., stocks rainbow trout in Stillwell Lake on April 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. In late April 2022, hatchery personnel planted more than 16,000 rainbow trout in Fort McCoy waterways in preparation for the 2022 fishing season. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Approximately 16,400 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds in late April and early May at Fort McCoy by workers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis.



USFWS personnel delivered the trout which averaged at least 10 inches, said Fisheries Biologist John Noble with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. Trout were stocked in Suukjak Sep, Sandy, Stillwell, and Big Sandy lakes and Sparta and Swamp ponds.



“It’s always good to get the trout stocked in time for the new fishing season, which began May 7,” Noble said.



Some fish are larger, exceeding 2 pounds, too, Noble said.



“We always put in some bigger fish — some nearly 20 inches in length — in all of the places we stock at Fort McCoy,” said USFWS employee Nick Bloomfield.



Noble added, “The larger fish give anglers a chance at a bigger prize. They also are all very healthy fish.”



Fort McCoy has an agreement with the USFWS to stock fish every year. The USFWS hatchery raises the fish and certifies their health before delivery and stocking on post, Noble said.



The Genoa National Fish Hatchery was established in 1932. The hatchery serves six Midwestern states and rears 23 species of fish to support high-priority federal management, restoration, and threatened and endangered species programs, according to the USFWS. The certification of fish health is completed by the USFWS La Crosse Fish Health Center.



Noble said rainbow trout are the preferred fish to stock. Stocking fish once a year in the spring allows for better survivability for the trout because of cooler water temperatures, and it saves money from multiple fish-stocking efforts.



“Trout are raised in water that is about 50 degrees (Fahrenheit),” he said. “So, when the lake water is warmer, these fish need to be tempered by bringing up the water temperature on the fish inside the tank before stocking. We can have issues with mortality due to temperature, stress, and shock when stocking in warmer lake conditions, so cooler water temperatures (in spring) help significantly reduce fish mortality.”



Most anglers are used to catching the rainbow trout on post, and it’s quite popular, Noble said.



“For many years now, trout have been stocked in waters on Fort McCoy,” he said. “The addition of rainbow trout also helps reduce the burden of harvest on other species that are present and reproduce naturally.”



Fishing on installation lakes and flowages is allowed May 7 through March 5, 2023, Noble said. Anglers must have the appropriate Wisconsin licenses to fish on post, as well. This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and the Fort McCoy fishing permit.



The cost of a Fort McCoy annual fishing permit is $13 for people age 16 and older. Permits for youth under 16, seniors, and disabled anglers and four-day fishing permits are $8. All are available for purchase through the iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



“All permits for hunting, fishing, and firewood cutting at Fort McCoy must be purchased through iSportsman and an iSportsman account is required to purchase any of these permits,” Noble said. “Anglers are also asked to please remember to display a card or sheet of paper with your iSportsman account number on the dashboard of your vehicle.”



There also will be a Free Fishing Weekend on June 4-5 in Wisconsin and at Fort McCoy. No licenses or permits are needed, but all bag limits and other rules apply. Fort McCoy rules and regulations can be found online using the Fort McCoy iSportsman web site, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net, and selecting the “Regulations” tab from the menu. Rules and regulations and maps are also available at the Hunter Information Point (HIP) located along State Highway 21 at the intersection of South J Street and State Highway 21 and will be open year round.



“The Free Fishing Weekend is an excellent time for people to come out and see all the fantastic fishing areas we have here,” Noble said.



