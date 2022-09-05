Students study JLTV electrical systems

FORT MCCOY, Wis., -- Troubleshooting was the name of the game for the students in the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Phase One course which dealt with the vehicle’s electrical systems at the 88th Readiness Division-operated Draw Yard here May 2-5, 2022. The Phase Two four-day course which covered the mechanical parts, including the engine and transmissions, will be held next week.



Jesus Valles, a Logistics Sustainment Training Instructor, said the intent of the course is for the students to not only troubleshoot active fault codes but also trace the faults. Think of your vehicle throwing an engine fault code when hooked up to a scanning tool connected to the On- Board Diagnostic system. The JLTV has on-board diagnostics built into its computer system.



Tracing could entail checking the ground connection with a digital multimeter set to read ohms. For example, if this connection is good, the fault is inside the component. One of the faults was as simple as a blown fuse.



Valles had a “bag of tricks.” The vehicle’s manufacturer provided a fault kit including several broken wire harnesses and blown fuses.



For example, he installed one of the broken wire harnesses to the vehicle’s alternator connection to the battery. Most of the students did not catch this broken harness.



The students also had wiring schematics in a several-page manual about the size of a computer monitor available. These manuals, including several pages with very tiny text, should give the students the right answers regarding a problem or fault code in the JLTV much of the time.



Once a fault is determined, the students used a multimeter to check voltage or volts, current (amps) or resistance (ohms).



Staff Sgt. Rich Eisenreich, assigned to the 282nd Engineer Company, 416th Engineer Command in Fort Carson, and a military technician based at the Equipment Concentration Site-42, said the JLTV’s electrical systems were like a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. He said he knew how to read schematics.



Staff Sgt. Allan Zink, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade based in Fort Carson, Colo., and a military technician based at the Equipment Concentration Site-42, Fort Carson, has three deployments to Iraq under his belt as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic while serving as an active-duty Soldier.



He said he liked how the students and the instructors were learning something new about the vehicle, which will replace the Humvee Department of Defense wide, together. He also was impressed that the course stressed familiarization and “hidden areas” were there to find.



Spc. Torrin Storey, assigned to the 324th Psychological Operations Company, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Denver, and a military technician based at the AMSA-100, thought the class was a “good learning curve.”



He pointed out that his AMSA is set to receive its quota of JLTVs.

He will be a perfect “train the trainer” when these vehicles do arrive thanks to both courses.

