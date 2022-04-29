Commander, U.S. Forces Japan Visits “Mad Foxes”

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez | 220429-N-SU685-0048 KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Commander, United States Forces, Japan,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez | 220429-N-SU685-0048 KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Commander, United States Forces, Japan, Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp poses for a photo with Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Frank C. Sanchez Jr. after a static display of the P-8A Poseidon at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan Apr. 29, 2022. The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and currently operating out of Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and security cooperation operations throughout the C7F AOR. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and search and rescue (SAR) missions. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez/Released) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (Apr. 29, 2022) – Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 hosted a Distinguished Visitor (DV) day for Commander, United States Forces, Japan, Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp accompanied by Commander, Task Force 72, Capt. Will Toraason, today.



During the visit, VP-5 showcased a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and provided subject matter experts to discuss the mission system capabilities with Lt. Gen. Rupp. The P-8A is the world’s premier Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft.



“It was a pleasure meeting with Lt. Gen. Rupp and showing him firsthand the capabilities of the P-8 and the amazing things the Mad Fox team is doing out here in 7th Fleet!” said Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Clark, VP-5 Operations Officer.



The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions.



The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.