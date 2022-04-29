KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (Apr. 29, 2022) – Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 hosted a Distinguished Visitor (DV) day for Commander, United States Forces, Japan, Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp accompanied by Commander, Task Force 72, Capt. Will Toraason, today.
During the visit, VP-5 showcased a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and provided subject matter experts to discuss the mission system capabilities with Lt. Gen. Rupp. The P-8A is the world’s premier Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft.
“It was a pleasure meeting with Lt. Gen. Rupp and showing him firsthand the capabilities of the P-8 and the amazing things the Mad Fox team is doing out here in 7th Fleet!” said Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Clark, VP-5 Operations Officer.
The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions.
The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 02:24
|Story ID:
|420248
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan Visits "Mad Foxes", by PO2 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS
