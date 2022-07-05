Change is a challenge worth conquering

Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jeffrey Jones, Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit, is in...... read more read more Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jeffrey Jones, Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit, is in full-stretch participating in the standing discus, one of the field events during the U.S. Army Trials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 5. Nearly 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg May 4 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person at the Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment and Team Army selection. This year, the DoD Warrior Games takes place in Orlando, Florida, August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (May 7, 2022) – Change of any kind can require an adjustment to what used to be normal. For some, change is expected and embraced; for others, it can be chaotic and life-altering. Service members in Soldier Recovery Units are given tools to persevere and become more resilient as they embrace a ‘new normal.’



With the 2022 Army Trials taking place at Fort Bragg for the first time, and every Soldier-athlete attending their first competition, it is no surprise many of them are competing in an adaptive sport…for the first time. These were unexpected changes to the organizers of the trials, but the change is inspiring all involved, particularly the competitors.



Change, didn’t stop U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jeffrey Jones, Fort Stewart SRU, it motivated him. Like many of the active duty Soldiers at the trails, Jones doesn’t “look” like he is wounded or injured. He has an invisible illness that is life-changing.



He wasn’t sure he would even make it to the trials because of a recent chemotherapy treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma. When he found out there were still spots available, he jumped at the chance and the challenge.



During the field events on May 5, Jones found himself throwing the discus for the very first time. “Definitely my first time throwing the discus,” he said with a smile. “It is very technical.” The technical aspect didn’t “throw” him off at all. He attacked it, and gained confidence with every throw.



One of the things that surprised him most about being at the Army Trials is the competitive nature of his teammates. “Usually when you have someone that is wounded or they have something going on, they might not give their all,” he explained. “Everyone here is motivating themselves and their peers.”



Just like Jones, Spc. Dillion Edwards, Fort Carson SRU, never threw the discus before.



Edwards is the example of a go-getter. He sustained three injuries to one of his legs. “The last one was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said. “It was an airborne injury and I just kept on working on it and one day, I kind of couldn’t walk.” That’s when his wife forced him to go to the hospital. Three surgeries later, he landed at the SRU.



With more surgeries scheduled, it hasn’t deterred Edwards from pushing himself and overcoming his personal challenge. In fact he is challenging himself to discover new capabilities. Having never thrown the discus, those watching were astonished to see him throwing so far during the seated discus event.



The opportunities and staff at his SRU have inspired him. Adaptive reconditioning helped him lose about 35 pounds. “Last year I was 250 pounds, lost a lot of motivation because of injuries and surgeries, and COVID put is in the home forever,” said Edwards. “I started going to the gym every day, pursuing personal trainers; now I’m leaning up – it’s been really good for my mental health and my body.”



For someone who may be new to an SRU and may not feel too good about their situation, Jones’ advice is timely and poignant. “Don’t look at yourself as if you need to be exactly where you were before,” said Jones. “Adaptive reconditioning can be a building block to get to a new normal.”



Author Ray Davis once said, "A challenge only becomes an obstacle when you bow to it." The Soldier-athletes at the 2022 Army Trails…refuse to bow.



BACKGROUND:



The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, active duty athletes compete in person at the Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the ARCP for assessment and Team Army selection. This year, the DoD Warrior Games takes place in Orlando, Florida, August 16 – 29, 2022.