NAVFAC Pacific Awards $73 Million Contract for Marine Facilities in Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $73 million firm-fixed price task order to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam on May 4 for the construction of facilities at Naval Support Activity Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB).



“This award represents a significant milestone as the Marine Corps continues on pace to realize the relocation of forces from Okinawa to Guam,” said Donald Baldwin, chief of staff, MCBCB.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of low rise facilities to support the 4th Marine Regiment, consisting of an electronics-communications maintenance shop, auto maintenance shop with a dispatch office, company level administrative space, two grease racks for vehicles, organic storage and four vehicle wash facilities.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam with an expected completion date of August 2024.

