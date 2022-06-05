NAVFAC Awards $48 Million Contract for Marine Aviation Building in Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $48 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam on May 4 for the construction of an aviation building at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB) Guam.



“The Marine aviation administrative building at AAFB will enhance our lethal and ready teams by providing the space and technology to continue to project airpower as a joint force,” said Col. David K. Aragon, vice commander, 36th Wing AAFB Guam.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a permanent aviation administrative building that will provide command and administrative areas for Marine Aircraft Group Headquarters, Marine Air Control Group Detachment, and air operations personnel, as well as support Marine Corps aircraft and personal on AAFB and Marine Corps Base Guam operations.



“We look forward to the continued coordination and teamwork between NAVFAC, Headquarters United States Marine Corps, Marine Expeditionary Force, and United States Air Force 36th Wing,” said Morris Ishida, project manager, NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction.



Work will be performed at AAFB Guam with an expected completion date of August 2024.

