NAVFAC Pacific Awards $43 Million Contract for Work at Andersen Air Force Base Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $43 million firm-fixed price contract to Reliable Builders, Inc. of Tamuning, Guam on May 4 for the construction of munitions storage igloos at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB) Guam.



“The new munitions storage facilities are vital to increasing our capacity and expanding combat capability as a lethal fighting force from the forward edge of the Indo-Pacific,” said Col. David K. Aragon, vice commander, 36th Wing AAFB Guam.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of munitions storage igloos, roadway reconstruction and resurfacing, associated utilities and security features, and incidental related work.



Igloos will be modified for local seismic requirements and siting. Project will include electrical power, aprons, roads, lighting, intrusion detection infrastructure, communications infrastructure, lightning protection system, back-up batteries or generator, and buildings for generator and communications.



Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam with an expected completion date of July 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 21:00 Story ID: 420212 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US