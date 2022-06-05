Team Moody revives Book Club

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Members of Moody Air Force Base joined together to reestablish the base book club at the Moody Information Learning Center Library in April of this year.



Reinvigorating the book club organization allows for members of all ages to not only read, but also interact with others who have a shared passion for books.



“I re-formed the book club because I wanted to create an environment where members can gain exposure to different literature, express their opinions and understand someone else’s perspective of the same exact subject matter,” said Staff Sgt. Seth Gauthier, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron water fuels system craftsman and book club coordinator.



All book club members read the same book each month, and have the opportunity to provide a suggestion for books that will be read the following month.



“The club has a goal to read one book a month, essentially 12 books a year,” Gauthier said. “Each month, we collectively decide on the book we would like to read next.



“My hope is that we get a better understanding of people as a whole and create a platform where people can communicate with each other openly and freely,” he added.



After reading the designated portion of the book, members meet every Thursday to discuss and share their thoughts and ideas.



“I enjoy the book club because I like to read and see things from other people’s (perspective), said Avery Sebastianelli, book club member. “Reading in a group with people who are double – or even triple – my age makes me feel good about myself.”



The club is currently reading Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays with Morrie”.



Moody Airmen and families who love to read and share ideas with others are encouraged to join the book club. To join, simply meet with members at 5 p.m. on Thursday’s at the base library. For more information visit the base library or call (229)257-3539.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 17:14 Story ID: 420197 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody revives Book Club, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.