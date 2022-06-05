Water Advisory for William Beaumont Army Medical Center no longer in effect

FORT BLISS, Texas— The April 6 water advisory for William Beaumont Army Medical Center is no longer in effect.

A water advisory was issued by officials in an effort to alert the staff, patients, external agencies and commands on water concerns. Water advisories allow leaders to take immediate actions to ensure safe drinking water. The advisory was in effect for 30 days and issued out of an abundance of caution for the patients, staff and also the highly sensitive medical equipment within the hospital. Test results continue to confirm that the water quality is within drinking standards and safe. This period also allowed onsite experts time to collect data, perform necessary inspections and maintenance and confirm confidence of the water quality. The onsite experts assisting WBAMC were a range of engineers and medical professionals from Regional Health Command-Central, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Army Public Health Center. Together, they completed necessary repairs to the water softener system and provided a long-term maintenance plan to monitor the quality of the water. WBAMC medical providers and specialized staff contributed greatly to ensure the safe operation of the hospital and high-quality care to beneficiaries.

“At William Beaumont, we always put the safety of our patients and staff first,” said Col. Brett Venable, commander of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and Director of the El Paso Market. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while the water advisory was in effect.”



