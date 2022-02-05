LEAP Scholars Represent 72% of 2022 FAO Selects

Congratulations to Language Enabled Airmen Program Scholars recently selected to transition to the Foreign Area Officer career field!



The 16F/16Z Development Team boarded and selected 39 officers for deliberate development and re-core as FAOs. Of the 39 selectees, 28 are LEAP Scholars, a 72% selection rate from LEAP.



The LEAP Scholars selected as FAOs span eighteen Air Force strategic languages and represent years of cost-effective investment through periodic eMentor online synchronous language courses and Language Intensive Training Events.



FAOs are regional experts who operate in unique international, joint, and interagency roles, often with significant interaction with senior military and civilian officials from the United States, allies, and partners. Their regional expertise, education, and professional foreign language competency help build effective relationships, sustaining coalitions and regional stability, security cooperation, and multi-national operations. The Air Force develops a cadre of air-/space-connected FAOs, leveraging their expertise to infuse the Department of the Air Force with internationally-minded officers in the 21st century great power competition.



Please join the Air Force Culture and Language Center in congratulating our LEAP Scholars who were selected to serve as Foreign Area Officers! The full list of FAO Selects can be viewed on PSDM 22-39 in MyPers.

