AFCLC’s Russia Expeditionary Culture Field Guide Available Now on the Mobile App

The Air Force Culture and Language Center’s Russia Expeditionary Culture Field Guide is now available on its free Culture Guide mobile app, untethered from government IT platforms. The mobile app and its many educational features coincide with AFCLC’s vision to lead the U.S. Air Force in building a cross-culturally competent total force to meet the demands of a dynamic global mission.



In his modified Action Orders, Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. instructed Air Force organizations to “instill Airmen with a competitive mindset required to develop novel operating concepts to deter aggressive behavior, transform forces and capabilities to meet emerging and future demands, and position the USAF to fight and win.”



AFCLC’s Russia ECFG provides foundational information on basic concepts and practices enhancing our cross-cultural competence with Russian culture. The culture guides teach key Culture General terminology while also focusing specifically on culture using the 12 Domains of Culture framework.



AFCLC’s Culture Guide App also contains an Introduction to Russia certificate course and several Russia-themed videos. In addition, the app is available to all military service members and civilians through the App Store and Google Play and is safe for Department of Defense mobile devices.



For iOS users, access the app here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/culture-guide/id1001309672



For Android users, access the app here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bah.afclc&hl=en

