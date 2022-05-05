Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMDC completes training with MDTF SIGINT Soldiers

    Sgt. Christopher Padilla

    Photo By Dottie White | Sgt. Christopher Padilla receives the Army Achievement Medal from Col. Steven Berger,...... read more read more

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Story by Dottie White 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    This week, Sgt. Jaishallnaye Mose and Sgt. Christopher Padilla from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Multi Domain Task Force 2 will complete training with U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command G2 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. These NCOs were selected over their peers to attend this 60-day foreign satellite live exercise training. Both NCOs quickly adapted to a strategic working environment by analyzing how to best interact and share concepts and monitor efforts made by G2 analysts. Padilla and Mose documented tradecraft and operational responsibilities they learned, which will enable a streamlined training pipeline for more than 30 Soldiers back at MDTF2 home station.

    This work, SMDC completes training with MDTF SIGINT Soldiers, by Dottie White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SMDC completes training with MDTF SIGINT Soldiers
    Sgt. Jaishallnaye Mose
    Sgt. Christopher Padilla

