SMDC completes training with MDTF SIGINT Soldiers

This week, Sgt. Jaishallnaye Mose and Sgt. Christopher Padilla from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Multi Domain Task Force 2 will complete training with U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command G2 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. These NCOs were selected over their peers to attend this 60-day foreign satellite live exercise training. Both NCOs quickly adapted to a strategic working environment by analyzing how to best interact and share concepts and monitor efforts made by G2 analysts. Padilla and Mose documented tradecraft and operational responsibilities they learned, which will enable a streamlined training pipeline for more than 30 Soldiers back at MDTF2 home station.

