The First Team Strengthens Community Relationships

As the weather warms up in Central Texas, leaders from the 1st Cavalry Division have been actively engaged with local communities surrounding Fort Hood.

On March 31, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, at the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Dinner, presented an overview of the First Team's current operations and upcoming events, including fielding new equipment and maintaining readiness for potential deployments anywhere in the world.

“We currently have troopers conducting operations or participation in exercises in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. In the past year we’ve taken the time to rebalance our priorities; investing in our people, while providing tough realistic training, and leader development opportunities,” Richardson said. “We are undergoing a cutting-edge modernization process and force redesign so our Army can be better organized and equipped to fight a peer adversary in large scale combat operations.”

A few weeks later, Col. Kevin S. Capra, 1st Cavalry Division chief of staff, spoke at the annual Celebrate Killeen Festival, which kicked off on April 28. Capra’s remarks focused on reiterating the 1st Cavalry Division’s support for diversity and inclusion, not only across the First Team formation, but also within communities surrounding Fort Hood.

“It is the tremendous and unconditional support of our central Texas family and our neighbors, here in Killeen, that ensures the First Team continues to cement its legacy and establish itself as our nation's premier armored formation, and the most lethal fighting force this world has ever known,” Capra said.

Over the past week, Col. Steven P. Carpenter, 1st Cavalry Division deputy commander for sustainment, and the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment participated in the City of Killeen’s Fire Truck reveal ceremony and parade at City Hall to maintain a relationship with the community and build a stronger relationship.

“I really appreciate you allowing our Horse Detachment and troopers to be a part of this ceremony," ” Carpenter said. "Every day you and your team of first responders place their lives on the line in the service of others, you constantly help us all out. So, we jumped at the opportunity to help out in return. We are part of this community, our children attend these schools, and spouses are a part of the workforce. You're taking care of our families and it means so much to us.”

1st Cavalry Division leaders and Troopers will continue to participate in community events this summer to continue strengthening the First Team’s partnerships with our Central Texas neighbors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 16:24 Story ID: 420185 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The First Team Strengthens Community Relationships, by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.