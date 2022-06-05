Reduce frustration by following on-post housing move-out steps

Courtesy Photo | The first step in the move out process is letting Campbell Crossing staff know of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The first step in the move out process is letting Campbell Crossing staff know of the impending move as soon as possible and filling out a notice to vacate form, said Karsten Haake, Lendlease project director for the Campbell Crossing community. Campbell Crossing is preparing for a 20-30% spike in turnover as permanent change of station, or PCS, season begins. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Soldiers and Families who live in on-post housing must complete a specific process to successfully transition to their next duty station, said Karsten Haake, Campbell Crossing project director.



And the Campbell Crossing staff is here to help Soldiers and Families navigate that process, Haake said.



Know the steps



A permanent change of station, or PCS, move is already a difficult matter for most Families, he said, but the issue can become even more frustrating if residents don’t follow the correct procedure before leaving on-post housing.



“We have designed a simple move-out process for our residents to help eliminate some of the stresses that moving can cause,” Haake said.



The first step is to complete a 30-day notice to vacate form and schedule a move-out appointment.



“Residents are encouraged to provide notice as soon as they begin planning to move, even if they do not yet have orders,” he said.



The second step is to view Campbell Crossing’s move-out video, move-out guide, and standard charge sheet for information on move-out expectations.



“As soon as a resident finds out they are going to complete a PCS, they are encouraged to review our website where they can find the easy step-by-step process, a variety of move-out resources, frequently asked questions, installation resources and more to help them prepare for their move,” Haake said.



The link to the website is https://www.campbellcrossingllc.com/departing-residents.



The third and final step is to complete a final inspection with a member of the community office team, Haake said, which is also outlined on the departing resident’s webpage.



Challenges



Even with steps clearly outlined, Haake said it’s common for residents to forget them because of how busy they are preparing to move. Unfortunately, this can complicate the process and cause delays.



“It’s a very busy time for our military Families and in some instances, they are preparing to PCS to far-off places,” he said. “It’s easy to forget the steps needed to ensure a smooth move.”



Common mistakes made include forgetting to notify the community office of a PCS at least 30 days before the move and not scheduling transportation promptly, Haake said.



“Families should take note of the high rental occupancy many states are currently experiencing and ensure they reach out to their new duty station early and be ready for a possible wait for their new home,” he said.



Another big challenge Soldiers and Families face during a PCS involves transportation needs, Haake said.



“There is a continued backlog in this process made worse by COVID-19 supply chain issues,” he said.



To prepare for this, residents should carefully read over the information provided by the Transportation Office at https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/military-installation/fort-campbell/moving/household-goods.



Resources



Despite the frustration Soldiers and Families may face while planning a PCS, Haake said residents should remember they are not going through the process alone.



“Our community office team members can answer questions such as where residents can dispose of certain hazardous materials, where they can donate canned food and other items, and we can help schedule a pre-move out inspection should they have additional questions to help them prepare for final inspection,” he said.



Residents are encouraged to contact their community office if they have any questions or concerns throughout the process, Haake said.



“We always hate to see our residents go as they truly become a part of the Campbell Crossing Family when they live with us, but if their PCS takes them to another Lendlease community, we encourage them to take advantage of our $250 loyalty coupon,” he said.



The coupon can be found at https://winnmilitary.entrata.com/media_library/12710/583e2a397e922569.pdf.