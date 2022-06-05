Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps hosts Inaugural Retired SMMC Summit

Photo By Cpl. Mitchell Johnson | Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen....... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Mitchell Johnson | Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, and four previous sergeants major of the Marine Corps (SMMC) pose for a photo prior to the Inaugural Retired SMMC Summit at The Clubs of Quantico, May 2-3, 2022. The summit was an opportunity for senior leaders to meet and discuss the future of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. -- Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black met with previous sergeants major of the Marine Corps (SMMC) at the Inaugural Retired SMMC Summit at The Clubs of Quantico, May 2-3, 2022.



The purpose of the summit was to discuss the current and future direction of the Marine Corps.



“The most important thing of the summit from my perspective, is to give those on the outside firsthand information about where the Marine Corps is and more importantly where the leadership of the Marine Corps wants to take it in the future,” said Sgt. Maj. Alford McMichael.



In attendance at the summit were: 13th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Lewis G. Lee, 14th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Alford McMichael, 15th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John L. Estrada, and 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green.



“Amongst those retirees there are leaders in community, leaders in industry; there are leaders who have dealt with some of the same issues that we’re dealing with in the Marine Corps now,” said Sgt. Maj. Black.



The sergeants major of the Marine Corps discussed a variety of topics including transitional readiness, mental health, suicide, and retention.



“They have their priorities in the right order of people first. Then educate them, train them, and retain them. I think that is a perfect recipe for success,” said McMichael.



Sgt. Maj. Black is dedicated to making the necessary changes and improvements to the Marine Corps in order for it to become a better and stronger fighting force.



“Change is constant… things evolve, and our adversary right now is evolving arguably faster than we are,” said Sgt. Maj. Black. “The Marine Corps, the Department of Defense, must move forward to be able to compete with our adversary.”



Sgt. Maj. Black and the previous sergeants major of the Marine Corps spent two days discussing the Marine Corps future.



“Today’s Marines are better than Marines at any time in history, tomorrow’s Marines need to be one day better,” said Sgt. Maj. Black. “The Marine Corps will always have one simple mission, and that is to train, to fight, and win always. Always to win… oorah.”