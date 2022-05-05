Navy Medicine announces FY21 Sailor of the Year

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Grandin | FALLS CHURCH, Va. (May 5, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David J. Lay, assigned...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Grandin | FALLS CHURCH, Va. (May 5, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David J. Lay, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ernest M. Graham, assigned to Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Virginia / Bethesda Detachment, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kirk K. Bishop, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Raissa F. Vidal, assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas participate in Navy Medicine’s 2021 Sailor of the Year ceremony at Bureau of Medicine and Surgery headquarters, May 5, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Grandin/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) announced Navy Medicine's fiscal year 2021 Sailor of the Year (SOY) at Defense Health Headquarters, May 5.



Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy and Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Force Master Chief Michael J. Roberts, Director of the Hospital Corps kicked off the ceremony as the nominees awaited the announcement of this year's selectee.



“These four Sailors standing here represent the best that Navy Medicine has to offer, and were selected out of 1,700 dedicated first classes,” said Roberts. “Each of them is more than qualified to advance to Chief Petty Officer.”



Roberts thanked the Sailors and all the leaders across the Navy Medicine enterprise who helped make the ceremony happen.



“It’s terrific to be here for today’s celebration of excellence,” said Gillingham. “These candidates understand that what they do every day is not a job, but a calling and live the tenants of the hospital corpsman pledge every day.”



Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 1st Class David J. Lay, from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor / Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), was announced as Navy Medicine's 2021 SOY.



Lay, a native of Hayward, California was humbled when the announcement was made.



“I wouldn’t be here without the success of my team and the trust of my leadership,” said Lay.



As part of the SOY program, Lay will be meritoriously promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer later this year.



The remaining active duty nominees included Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ernest M. Graham, assigned to Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Virginia / Bethesda Detachment; Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kirk K. Bishop, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Raissa F. Vidal, assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Each of the nominees received a Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal signed by Rear Admiral Gillingham for their nominations.



Sailor of the Year is a time-honored tradition introduced in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. This annual competition is held to recognize superior performance of individual Sailors, who exceed in personifying the ideals of the Navy Core Values.



The Navy's Hospital Corps deploy 27,000 active duty and reserve Navy hospital corpsman with Sailors and Marines worldwide, in both wartime and peacetime. The rating is the largest, most professionally diverse and highly decorated enlisted corps in the Navy.



Navy Medicine is a global health care network that provides health care support to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, their families and veterans, in high operational tempo environments, at expeditionary medical facilities, medical treatment facilities, hospitals, clinics, hospital ships and research units around the world.