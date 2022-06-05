Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fallen Warrior: 1st Lt. Robert Kalsu

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Kalsu, 101st Airborne Division soldier, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was drafted into the NFL before enlisting into the Army in 1968.
    He is known for being the only professional football player to lose their life in the Vietnam War.
    Kalsu was killed when his unit came under enemy mortar fire in Thua Thien, Vietnam during the Battle of Fire Support Base Ripcord on July 21, 1970. He received the Bronze Star Medal for his actions in support of the U.S. Army.
    A part of the honors he has received include honorary buildings and a 1999 Emmy nominated film.

