No injuries after Coast Guard response boat strikes buoy in Saginaw Bay

May 6, 2022

Contact: Lt. Cameo Ulbricht

Cell: 313-300-0657

Cameo.R.Ulbricht@uscg.mil



SAGINAW, Mich. — No one was injured in an overnight mishap involving a 45-foot Coast Guard response boat that struck a navigation buoy about 10 miles from shore in Saginaw Bay.



The response boat, based at Station Saginaw River, was carrying six crew members when it struck Buoy #6 about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.



The mishap punctured the boat’s fuel tank and disabled the vessel. Approximately 400 gallons of diesel fuel may have been discharged, but weather will likely dissipate the fuel and no shoreline impact is expected. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit plans to fly over the area today to determine the amount of sheen.



The disabled response boat was safely towed back to Station Saginaw River by a Coast Guard crew from Station Tawas. An investigation into the cause of the mishap is underway.

