Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No injuries after Coast Guard response boat strikes buoy in Saginaw Bay

    SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    May 6, 2022
    Contact: Lt. Cameo Ulbricht
    Cell: 313-300-0657
    Cameo.R.Ulbricht@uscg.mil

    SAGINAW, Mich. — No one was injured in an overnight mishap involving a 45-foot Coast Guard response boat that struck a navigation buoy about 10 miles from shore in Saginaw Bay.

    The response boat, based at Station Saginaw River, was carrying six crew members when it struck Buoy #6 about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

    The mishap punctured the boat’s fuel tank and disabled the vessel. Approximately 400 gallons of diesel fuel may have been discharged, but weather will likely dissipate the fuel and no shoreline impact is expected. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit plans to fly over the area today to determine the amount of sheen. 

    The disabled response boat was safely towed back to Station Saginaw River by a Coast Guard crew from Station Tawas. An investigation into the cause of the mishap is underway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:55
    Story ID: 420146
    Location: SAGINAW, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No injuries after Coast Guard response boat strikes buoy in Saginaw Bay, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sector Detroit
    Ninth District
    Lake Huron
    Saginaw Bay
    Station Saginaw River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT