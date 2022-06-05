Photo Essay: Spring 2022 road construction operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Mathy Construction of Onalaska, Wis., complete road construction April...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Mathy Construction of Onalaska, Wis., complete road construction April 21, 2022, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several miles of roadway on the post’s cantonment area received new pavement and more in early May 2022 to upgrade them in time for busier projected training times on the installation later in the year. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works regularly coordinates road and other infrastructure improvement at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Workers with Mathy Construction of Onalaska, Wis., complete road construction in April and June on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Several miles of roadway on the post’s cantonment area received new pavement and more in early May 2022 to upgrade them in time for busier projected training times on the installation later in the year.



Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works regularly coordinates road and other infrastructure improvement at the installation.



