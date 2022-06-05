Photo Essay: Spring 2022 road construction operations at Fort McCoy

Workers with Mathy Construction of Onalaska, Wis., complete road construction in April and June on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Several miles of roadway on the post’s cantonment area received new pavement and more in early May 2022 to upgrade them in time for busier projected training times on the installation later in the year.
Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works regularly coordinates road and other infrastructure improvement at the installation.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
