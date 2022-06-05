Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Spring 2022 road construction operations at Fort McCoy

    May 2022 brings spring road construction, maintenance at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Workers with Mathy Construction of Onalaska, Wis., complete road construction in April and June on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Several miles of roadway on the post’s cantonment area received new pavement and more in early May 2022 to upgrade them in time for busier projected training times on the installation later in the year.

    Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works regularly coordinates road and other infrastructure improvement at the installation.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:50
    Story ID: 420144
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 109
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Spring 2022 road construction operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

